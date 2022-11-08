ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

By Daniel Griffin, Orri Benatar, Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KABk_0j2VDmkl00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Monday’s delayed Powerball drawing could net someone the biggest lottery prize in U.S. history — $2.04 billion.

Here are the winning numbers in the Powerball lottery : 10 , 33 , 41 , 47 , and 56 , and Powerball number 10 .

$39 million winning lottery ticket sold in Marysville

On Tuesday afternoon, the Powerball confirmed that a winning grand prize ticket was sold in California, which would net the winner $997.6 million in cash value if the prize is claimed.

One Ohio ticket, sold in Lakewood, won the Powerball Match with a cash prize of $1 million.

Winners of the big jackpot have 60 days after the date of ticket verification to decide if they want to take the annuity or the cash payout.

A technical issue delayed the Monday night drawing at 10:59 p.m., but at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday the numbers were posted. Officials say it required “extra time to complete the required security protocols”.

According to the California Lottery Twitter , the drawing was delayed due to “a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.” The account later clarified that the issue was with another state’s lottery and not California.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” the lottery said.

In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional time to process its sales. The association also said it was against its policy to name the lottery that was experiencing the delay.

Kia and Hyundai now face a lawsuit over stolen cars from Columbus

The jackpot was the largest lottery prize in U.S. history, surpassing the previous record by more than $300 million. It is also the second $1 billion-plus jackpot this year; a Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won $1.337 billion on July 29 .

The five largest Powerball jackpots are:

  1. $2.04 billion (estimated), Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)
  3. $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
  4. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
  5. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since Aug. 3 when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania. Saturday’s drawing marked the 40th time, tying a record, where no tickets matched all five numbers and the Powerball. The longest streak — 41 drawings — ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a winning ticket in California claiming $699.8 million.

Powerball offers several other prizes aside from the jackpot. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

How to vote in Tuesday’s general election

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69 . The Powerball was 20 and the Power Play was 3X.

For Saturday’s drawing, Powerball said there were 16 winning tickets worth $1 million each for players who matched the five winning numbers. One winning ticket, sold in Kentucky, matched the five winning numbers and the Power Play, making it worth $2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 a play, plus $1 for the Power Play multiplier.

On its website, Powerball said players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning at least one prize, and those odds stay the same no matter what the jackpot or the number of tickets sold — odds are based on the possible combinations of numbers. The odds of winning the big prize are a bit lower: 1 in 292,201,338.

Some local, national organizations offering rides to Columbus polling places

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The first Powerball drawing was held on April 19, 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 11

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s record Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. That number though has grown once again. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69. The Powerball is 20 and the Power Play is 3X. No one won Saturday’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead in East Side homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
COLORADO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy