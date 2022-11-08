$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Monday’s delayed Powerball drawing could net someone the biggest lottery prize in U.S. history — $2.04 billion.

Here are the winning numbers in the Powerball lottery : 10 , 33 , 41 , 47 , and 56 , and Powerball number 10 .

On Tuesday afternoon, the Powerball confirmed that a winning grand prize ticket was sold in California, which would net the winner $997.6 million in cash value if the prize is claimed.

One Ohio ticket, sold in Lakewood, won the Powerball Match with a cash prize of $1 million.

Winners of the big jackpot have 60 days after the date of ticket verification to decide if they want to take the annuity or the cash payout.

A technical issue delayed the Monday night drawing at 10:59 p.m., but at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday the numbers were posted. Officials say it required “extra time to complete the required security protocols”.

According to the California Lottery Twitter , the drawing was delayed due to “a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.” The account later clarified that the issue was with another state’s lottery and not California.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” the lottery said.

In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional time to process its sales. The association also said it was against its policy to name the lottery that was experiencing the delay.

The jackpot was the largest lottery prize in U.S. history, surpassing the previous record by more than $300 million. It is also the second $1 billion-plus jackpot this year; a Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won $1.337 billion on July 29 .

The five largest Powerball jackpots are:

$2.04 billion (estimated), Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since Aug. 3 when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania. Saturday’s drawing marked the 40th time, tying a record, where no tickets matched all five numbers and the Powerball. The longest streak — 41 drawings — ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a winning ticket in California claiming $699.8 million.

Powerball offers several other prizes aside from the jackpot. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69 . The Powerball was 20 and the Power Play was 3X.

For Saturday’s drawing, Powerball said there were 16 winning tickets worth $1 million each for players who matched the five winning numbers. One winning ticket, sold in Kentucky, matched the five winning numbers and the Power Play, making it worth $2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 a play, plus $1 for the Power Play multiplier.

On its website, Powerball said players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning at least one prize, and those odds stay the same no matter what the jackpot or the number of tickets sold — odds are based on the possible combinations of numbers. The odds of winning the big prize are a bit lower: 1 in 292,201,338.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The first Powerball drawing was held on April 19, 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

