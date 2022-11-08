ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Police: 2 injured in South Linden neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a reported shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100 block of East 15th Avenue, west of Cleveland Avenue, just after 9:40 p.m. One person...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

18-year-old charged in deadly shooting near Sheetz in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder more than one week after a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas station at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue. The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the Sheetz.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, November 11-13, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Plan your holiday fun! Browse these blog posts for the best family-friendly holiday events in Columbus!. 7 of the Most Festive Things You Can...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals

Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. NBC4 Today...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with aggravated robbery in carjacking

Incoming YWCA President Elizabeth Brown spoke with NBC4 about her new role https://nbc4i.co/3Uwpo0n. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus …. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus next year. ‘Thanksgiving Back’ Turkey Drive with NBC4 and Urban …. NBC4 is a proud partner of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before 7 p.m. They were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County

$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. $9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. NBC4 Today captures the first Election Day total lunar eclipse live. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose …. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to Kristine Varkony...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon. Dean Lamont Stevenson reportedly drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street around 1:30 p.m. and has failed to return. He has missed two dialysis treatments and authorities are worried he may harm himself.
WORTHINGTON, OH
10TV

Catalytic converter stolen from Columbus food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 right before the pandemic. During that challenging time, she relied on her food truck as a way to reach more customers. It wasn't cheap to branch out from her brick-and-mortar shop. “It's been crazy it's been a journey,”...
COLUMBUS, OH

