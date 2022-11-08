Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus police investigating dead person found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police were on scene in the 300 block of Nashoba Street on Thursday morning after receiving a complaint. No further information was immediately available.
Police: 2 people injured, 1 critically, in shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Two people were hurt, one critically, in a reported shooting in Columbus Wednesday night, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>Coroner ID’s man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dayton. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
Police: 2 injured in South Linden neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a reported shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100 block of East 15th Avenue, west of Cleveland Avenue, just after 9:40 p.m. One person...
WSYX ABC6
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
18-year-old charged in deadly shooting near Sheetz in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder more than one week after a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas station at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue. The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the Sheetz.
Victim identified in south Columbus homicide that saw two arrested
An earlier report on this homicide can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of a homicide victim who died Saturday on the south side. Officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma […]
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, November 11-13, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Plan your holiday fun! Browse these blog posts for the best family-friendly holiday events in Columbus!. 7 of the Most Festive Things You Can...
NBC4 Columbus
Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals
Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. NBC4 Today...
NBC4 Columbus
Man charged with aggravated robbery in carjacking
Incoming YWCA President Elizabeth Brown spoke with NBC4 about her new role https://nbc4i.co/3Uwpo0n. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus …. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus next year. ‘Thanksgiving Back’ Turkey Drive with NBC4 and Urban …. NBC4 is a proud partner of...
Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before 7 p.m. They were […]
NBC4 Columbus
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. $9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. NBC4 Today captures the first Election Day total lunar eclipse live. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose …. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to Kristine Varkony...
City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons
COLUMBUS — City of Columbus leaders are looking to ban the sale of assault weapons, according to our news partner WBNS-TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Here’s what states are doing to address gun control. City leaders announced the plan Wednesday in an effort to target gun violence. The...
Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon. Dean Lamont Stevenson reportedly drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street around 1:30 p.m. and has failed to return. He has missed two dialysis treatments and authorities are worried he may harm himself.
Man accused of stealing two chairs from east Columbus backyard porch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch. CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once […]
cwcolumbus.com
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
'It's devasting': Neighbor reacts after 2-year-old drowns in northwest Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors are sharing their condolences with the family who lost a 2-year-old son in an accidental drowning Sunday afternoon near Island Club Apartments in northwest Columbus. Just after 3 p.m., Columbus police say officers responded to a call of a drowning of a young toddler. Neighbors...
Catalytic converter stolen from Columbus food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 right before the pandemic. During that challenging time, she relied on her food truck as a way to reach more customers. It wasn't cheap to branch out from her brick-and-mortar shop. “It's been crazy it's been a journey,”...
