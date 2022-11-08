ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Levelland High School football team will have a game with Monahans High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEVELLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD school board trustee results

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Trustee’s Districts 3, 5, and 6 were up for grabs in this election. Tommy Bishop (2,060 votes) took District 3 over Reagan Hignojos (1,834 votes). In District 5, Brandon Hodges (4,304 votes) beat John Trischitti (2,220 votes). For the final MISD school board race,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Callon Petroleum and Keep Midland Beautiful invite Midland residents to drop off recyclable items at the 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Midland College Chaparral Center Parking Lot. Items to be collected include computers, cell...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD seventh grader arrested for threatening to shoot another student

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -ECISD police arrested a Nimitz 7th-grade girl Wednesday afternoon after she told another student she was going to shoot them. A teacher heard the comment and reported it. The girl has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds...
ODESSA, TX
KWTX

Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the November Featured Fugitive for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Man dies in pedestrian crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man is dead after being hit by a car on Nov. 4. Arturo Meza, 65, was crossing from east to west in the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120. A car was traveling north on FM 715 and Meza failed to yield right of way to the car causing the driver to hit Meza. He was was taken to Midland Memorial Hosptial in critical condition and later taken to Lubbock Covenant Hospital.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Crash causes lane closure on S. FM 1788

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says the North and Southbound lanes of S. FM 1788 are closed due to a crash. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working a crash in the 5800 block of S. FM 1788. This is around five miles south of Interstate 20. Both the north and southbound lanes of FM 1788 are closed to traffic.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — The four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for Failing to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Nimitz student arrested following shooting threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier today, Ector County ISD police arrested a 7th grade girl at Nimitz Middle School for allegedly telling another student she was going to shoot them. A teacher heard the comment and reported it, the district said in a release.  The girl has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. Harmony Home aiming to educate the community about child sex trafficking. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Mon. 11/7/22 - clipped version. Updated: 19 hours ago. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy