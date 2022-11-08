Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Klondike beats Imperial Buena Vista to advance to Sweet Sixteen
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Klondike Lady Cougars swept Imperial Buena Vista in three sets on Tuesday to advance to the 1A Regional Semi-Finals. Watch the video above for highlights.
Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Chick-Fil-A Set To Open It’s 8th Store Here in Midland Odessa This Thursday!
Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one on the way here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!
cbs7.com
Midland ISD school board trustee results
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Trustee’s Districts 3, 5, and 6 were up for grabs in this election. Tommy Bishop (2,060 votes) took District 3 over Reagan Hignojos (1,834 votes). In District 5, Brandon Hodges (4,304 votes) beat John Trischitti (2,220 votes). For the final MISD school board race,...
Midland’s next mayor discusses priorities for the Tall City
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s next mayor, Mayor-Elect Lori Blong says she’s ready to get down to business and will start by getting the city of Midland back to the basics. “I want to sit down with the council and talk about what the big priorities are right now, and what we see as the […]
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
cbs7.com
Lori Blong makes history becoming the first woman to serve as Midland Mayor
Blong ran a campaign based on unity and working together. For decades, Liz Faught has sewn every Permian player's name onto their jersey when the Panthers make the playoffs.
cbs7.com
Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Callon Petroleum and Keep Midland Beautiful invite Midland residents to drop off recyclable items at the 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Midland College Chaparral Center Parking Lot. Items to be collected include computers, cell...
New Businesses Opening In Midland And Odessa
New businesses opening in our area is a great thing! Not only does it give us as consumers more opportunities but it also opens the doors for more jobs. Some of these businesses have recently opened or are going to open. five Below. Last week the news broke of a...
cbs7.com
ECISD seventh grader arrested for threatening to shoot another student
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -ECISD police arrested a Nimitz 7th-grade girl Wednesday afternoon after she told another student she was going to shoot them. A teacher heard the comment and reported it. The girl has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to DPS, Arturo Meza was crossing from east to west at the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120 just after 7:30 p.m. At the same time a teenager was traveling...
KWTX
Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the November Featured Fugitive for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
cbs7.com
Man dies in pedestrian crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man is dead after being hit by a car on Nov. 4. Arturo Meza, 65, was crossing from east to west in the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120. A car was traveling north on FM 715 and Meza failed to yield right of way to the car causing the driver to hit Meza. He was was taken to Midland Memorial Hosptial in critical condition and later taken to Lubbock Covenant Hospital.
cbs7.com
Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
cbs7.com
Election day polling locations Midland and Ector County
MIDLAND AND ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Election Day polling locations are listed below for both Midland and Ector County. Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
cbs7.com
Crash causes lane closure on S. FM 1788
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says the North and Southbound lanes of S. FM 1788 are closed due to a crash. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working a crash in the 5800 block of S. FM 1788. This is around five miles south of Interstate 20. Both the north and southbound lanes of FM 1788 are closed to traffic.
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — The four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for Failing to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of...
Nimitz student arrested following shooting threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier today, Ector County ISD police arrested a 7th grade girl at Nimitz Middle School for allegedly telling another student she was going to shoot them. A teacher heard the comment and reported it, the district said in a release. The girl has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition […]
cbs7.com
Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy
Harmony Home aiming to educate the community about child sex trafficking.
