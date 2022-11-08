ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

John Fetterman campaigns in Robinson Township ahead of Election Day

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iVAN_0j2VDWa100

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wrapped up his very last event Monday night, an Election Day eve rally in Robinson Township.

Fetterman walked out to the large crowd to the song “Renegade” while wearing his signature black hoodie.

He was joined by his wife Gisele and Democrat Chris Deluzio, who is competing to fill the 17th District seat.

Fetterman thanked his supporters and told everyone to get out and vote tomorrow.

He said this Senate seat was one that could not be bought.

Fetterman also brought up his stroke, saying he’s still recovering.

“Sometimes I’m going to miss some words. Sometimes I will mush two words together,” said Fetterman. “But one thing I will always get right is making sure we stand for the right things in Washington, D.C.”

Fetterman also discussed accessible health care, raising the minimum wage, marriage equality and abortion rights.

Just days ago, former President Barack Obama rallied for Fetterman in Pittsburgh, encouraging everyone to vote and telling the crowd that Fetterman is a fighter you want on your side.

The race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat remains razor thin.

The latest Emerson College polling and The Hill survey finds Oz with a two-point lead over Fetterman — 48% to 46%.

Stay with Channel 11 News for our continued Decision 2022 coverage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekkBO_0j2VDWa100

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Kathy Steiner
2d ago

Please vote for Oz. People are starving with the dems in control. Look how they've ruined the Country in less than two years

Reply(1)
6
John
2d ago

Has your boy told you that they will start building projects in your area if we can win the House and Senate for illegal immigrants under the Fair Housing act.

Reply(1)
3
S Tro
2d ago

Dr .Oz is the Cause❤️👍😀❤️👍😀 We Love Dr. Oz❤️❤️❤️

Reply
9
Related
erienewsnow.com

Why There Was No "Red Wave" in Pennsylvania

While Republicans had been hoping for a "Red Wave" following Election Day, it seems it was little more than a ripple in Pennsylvania politics, with the G.O.P. losing out on a Senate seat, and the Governor position. Jeffery Bloodworth, a political history professor at Gannon University, largely blames it on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
BRADDOCK, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ppuglobe.com

Democrats win key Pittsburgh area races

Democrat John Fetterman declared victory over Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senatorial race. Their race was subject to national attention as it was a key race for control of the Senate. “It’s official, I will be the next senator of Pennsylvania,” Fetterman tweeted. “We bet on the people of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

A day after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results is zeroing in on the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. In Arizona, most of the misleading claims now circulating online began after problems emerged Tuesday with voter tabulation machines in Maricopa County. In Pennsylvania, baseless allegations are spreading about delays...
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Area businesses offer Veterans Day specials

Veterans Day is Friday, a day to recognize all U.S. veterans and active military service members. There are about 19 million veterans, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Several local businesses offer free items or discounts as a way to thank them for their service. Most ask for proof...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
WTRF- 7News

Did Dr. Oz win?

Here are the race results for Dr. Oz and John Fetterman. Polls in PA close at 8 PM. Refresh this story updates. Click Here For More Pennsylvania News
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
108K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy