John Fetterman campaigns in Robinson Township ahead of Election Day

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wrapped up his very last event Monday night, an Election Day eve rally in Robinson Township.

Fetterman walked out to the large crowd to the song “Renegade” while wearing his signature black hoodie.

He was joined by his wife Gisele and Democrat Chris Deluzio, who is competing to fill the 17th District seat.

Fetterman thanked his supporters and told everyone to get out and vote tomorrow.

He said this Senate seat was one that could not be bought.

Fetterman also brought up his stroke, saying he’s still recovering.

“Sometimes I’m going to miss some words. Sometimes I will mush two words together,” said Fetterman. “But one thing I will always get right is making sure we stand for the right things in Washington, D.C.”

Fetterman also discussed accessible health care, raising the minimum wage, marriage equality and abortion rights.

Just days ago, former President Barack Obama rallied for Fetterman in Pittsburgh, encouraging everyone to vote and telling the crowd that Fetterman is a fighter you want on your side.

The race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat remains razor thin.

The latest Emerson College polling and The Hill survey finds Oz with a two-point lead over Fetterman — 48% to 46%.

