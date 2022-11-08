ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gubernatorial candidates Mastriano, Shapiro spend final day campaigning in Eastern Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PL0rz_0j2VDUoZ00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — The eastern part of the state is where both candidates for governor, Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro, spent most of their final day campaigning.

Mastriano had events in the suburbs north of Philadelphia today as part of his Restore Freedom Tour.

Mastriano was at a winery and vineyard in Newtown earlier Monday. On Monday evening, he was at an event in Telford.

On election night, he’ll be in Harrisburg, where his campaign expects several hundred people at his watch party. Former president Donald Trump was in Latrobe on Saturday campaigning for him.

Montgomery County is where Shapiro is from and where he will vote tomorrow.

He spent most of his day stumping for Democrats and making that final push to get undecided voters to the polls.

Shapiro had the backing of President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama on Saturday as they campaigned for him in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The two candidates for governor had very different messages on their final day of campaigning.

“It’s going to be such a magnificent red wave tomorrow that even the moon is going to go red,” Mastriano said.

“I’m losing my voice, but my spirit is stronger than ever,” said Shapiro.

Stay with Channel 11 News for our continued Decision 2022 coverage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBaU4_0j2VDUoZ00

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro claimed victory around 11 p.m. on Election Day as he maintained an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, according to unofficial tallies. Mastriano, however, told supporters at his election night event in Cumberland County, that he and lieutenant governor nominee Carrie DelRosso would “stand in faith until every vote was […] The post Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Poll workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots despite projected winners announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning.  City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city. They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Watch scenes from Dr. Mehmet Oz election night watch party (Video)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hosts his election night watch party at Newton Athletic Club in Bucks County. Although some had expected it would be days or even weeks before it was known whether Oz or his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, would win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, several networks, including Fox News, declared Fetterman the winner early Wednesday morning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Reason.com

Maj Toure: Gun Control Is 'the Most Racist Practice in America'

Maj Toure wants you armed, trained, and ready to make peace. "If you are not fighting to defend…your life, liberty, pursuit of happiness or property, you probably shouldn't be fighting," says Toure, who runs the Solutionary Center in North Philadelphia. It's a place for locals to learn firearms skills and safety, how to avoid and de-escalate conflicts and to pick up other life skills ranging from first aid to yoga to phlebotomy.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
phillyvoice.com

Four Democrats breeze to wins in Philly City Council special elections

Since August, four Philadelphia City Councilmembers – at-large members Derek Green and Allan Domb, plus 7th District representative Maria Quiñoes-Sanchez and Cherelle Parker from the 9th District – have resigned their positions in the city government with the intention of running for mayor in the primary election next spring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Fox Chase’s Brady named acting city controller

Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday named Fox Chase resident Christy Brady, currently serving as Deputy City Controller, as Acting City Controller, effective immediately. Brady, with nearly 30 years of experience across a variety of roles within the Controller’s office, succeeds Rebecca Rhynhart, who resigned to run for mayor. “As...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
108K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy