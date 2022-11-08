Gubernatorial candidates Mastriano, Shapiro spend final day campaigning in Eastern Pennsylvania

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — The eastern part of the state is where both candidates for governor, Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro, spent most of their final day campaigning.

Mastriano had events in the suburbs north of Philadelphia today as part of his Restore Freedom Tour.

Mastriano was at a winery and vineyard in Newtown earlier Monday. On Monday evening, he was at an event in Telford.

On election night, he’ll be in Harrisburg, where his campaign expects several hundred people at his watch party. Former president Donald Trump was in Latrobe on Saturday campaigning for him.

Montgomery County is where Shapiro is from and where he will vote tomorrow.

He spent most of his day stumping for Democrats and making that final push to get undecided voters to the polls.

Shapiro had the backing of President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama on Saturday as they campaigned for him in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The two candidates for governor had very different messages on their final day of campaigning.

“It’s going to be such a magnificent red wave tomorrow that even the moon is going to go red,” Mastriano said.

“I’m losing my voice, but my spirit is stronger than ever,” said Shapiro.

