Cash for Kindness : Christmas Comes Early is back! The 3rd annual Fox San Antonio event aims to help 5 families, who are struggling during these tough economic times, with toys and presents for the holidays. The big giveaway will air on Wednesday, December 21st on Fox News at Nine. Typically, you can't nominate yourself or a family member for the CASH FOR KINDNESS program. But, that's not the case with our Christmas Comes Early Campaign! Be sure to share how your family has been impacted by inflation, list the number of kids, their ages and how Christmas Comes Early could make the season even brighter.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO