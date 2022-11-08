Read full article on original website
Related
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Kourtney Kardashian Embraces The 'No Pants' Trend In An Oversized Balenciaga T-Shirt While Stepping Out With Travis Barker
There is no shortage of drama in the Kardashian family. From Kim Kardashian’s dramatic transformation, to Khloe’s recent health scare. And, of course, Kylie Jenner posting shocking Instagram looks, and Kendall Jenner wowing on fashion week runways. The chilliest sister of them all? Probably Kourtney Kardashian. The oldest...
Hailey Bieber Wears A Completely Sheer Dress While Posing With Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Feud
Hailey Bieber isn’t letting Kanye West’s unkind comments affect her friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as the two ladies happily posed together for a photo on Wednesday, October 26th while attending the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
North West, Kim Kardashian and Other Family Members Transform into Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
You're all doing amazing, sweeties. On Nov. 4, the Kardashian-Jenner family members and their friends gathered to celebrate Kris Jenner's 67th birthday at a group dinner and many of them paid tribute to the momager by dressed up as her, sporting wigs resembling her signature pixie cut hairstyle. Kim Kardashian...
Travis Barker Undresses Kourtney Kardashian in Tribute Marking Their 1-Year Engagement Anniversary
The passion is still there! Travis Barker shared a super sexy photo of him undressing wife Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the date they got engaged. The drummer, 46, posted a black and white photo to his Instagram on Monday, October 17, showing the pair in a...
Tristan Thompson Spotted At Kardashian Halloween Party Reuniting With Khloe: Watch
Tristan Thompson wasn’t scared to spend Halloweekend with his ex Khloe Kardashian and her family. The NBA player, 31, was shown very briefly in the background of a TikTok that North West posted showing off their Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. It looked like he and Khloe, 38, were having a great time bonding with their daughter True, 4, at the party.
realitytitbit.com
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
realitytitbit.com
Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event
Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day. Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.
North West Mocks Mom Kim Kardashian In Hilarious 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'-Themed Clip
She’s a savage! Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, proved that a shady sense of humor runs in her famous family, sharing a hilarious clip poking fun at her reality-maven mother on social media. On Sunday, November 6, the 9-year-old headed to the joint TikTok account she shares with Kardashian, posting a video of herself dancing and lip-syncing along to some of the SKIMS mogul’s most infamous reality TV moments, an instrumental of “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion playing in the background.“Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian West,” began the video as North, clad in one of her mom’s...
BET
Kim Kardashian Shows Up To Tracee Ellis Ross’ Party In Costume By Mistake
Not every Halloween celebration involves costumes, and Kim Kardashian found that out the hard way over the weekend. The reality star and entrepreneur showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique, except she was the only one in a holiday outfit. “That time...
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards
No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. For the big night, Kylie...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds
Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage
Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian & Sister Kylie Dress Up As Mom Kris Jenner For Her 67th Birthday: Watch
Kris Jenner welcomed the age 67 beside three of her four daughters, including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who all dressed up like her for the special occasion! The doting daughters showed off their epic looks, which were from different eras of their mom’s life, in videos that Kim shared on Instagram. Kourtney, 43, wore a light pink and white tracksuit, Kim, 42, wore a long sleeved green sequined dress with a white collar and black bow tie, Khloe, 38, wore a long white collared dress with a red floral print, and Kylie, 25, wore a long black sleeveless dress.
Khloé Kardashian reveals she turned down past Met Gala invites
No snub here! Khloé Kardashian may not have made her Met Gala debut until 2022 — almost a decade after sister Kim — but on Thursday’s new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” she revealed she was asked to attend before then. “I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go,” Khloé said in a confessional interview. “I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.” In fact, the Good American co-founder might not have attended this past May, had it not been for Kim. “Good old Kimberly has a way with words,” she said. “And I am also...
Khloe Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner at Birthday Party With Glamorous Floral Pantsuit, Blond Pixie & Sharp Red Pumps
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters celebrated their mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday in a very unique way. The birthday bash took place on Nov. 5 with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressing up as the momager from different eras of her life. The reality superstars each took to social media to share their best versions of their mother. Khloe channeled a very memorable Instagram photo of Kris appearing glammed up from 2017. Khloe uploaded several videos on TikTok, which sees her strutting through the halls of a home in a very chic outfit. @khloékardashian All hail @Kris ...
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Featured A Bunch Of Celebrities From The '80s — Here's Who Played Them And What They Looked Like
Jorma Taccone looks a liiiiiiiiittle too much like Pee-wee Herman that it's frightening.
Comments / 0