The Rock survives Edinboro
Every ranked team is due for an upset or at least a scare once a year. This year, Edinboro proved to be that scare for Rock football. The Nov. 5 fight lasted all 60 minutes of the game, and at the end, The Rock escaped with an ugly 28-21 win. Edinboro had been known for pulling out upsets that disrupted the course of a season. They pulled off the shocking win over Indiana (Pa.) on the road one season ago and were looking to do the same thing in Slippery Rock.
SRU’s 2021 drug and alcohol crime statistics
Using the annual security and fire safety report published by the SRU police department, The Rocket calculated the number of crimes on campus relating to drugs and alcohol. In 2020, the National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health reported that 37% of college students have used illicit drugs and abused alcohol. However, what percentage of those students get caught and receive punishment?
