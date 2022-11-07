Every ranked team is due for an upset or at least a scare once a year. This year, Edinboro proved to be that scare for Rock football. The Nov. 5 fight lasted all 60 minutes of the game, and at the end, The Rock escaped with an ugly 28-21 win. Edinboro had been known for pulling out upsets that disrupted the course of a season. They pulled off the shocking win over Indiana (Pa.) on the road one season ago and were looking to do the same thing in Slippery Rock.

EDINBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO