Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
vucommodores.com
Three Additions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse announced on Wednesday the signing of Isaiah West, Carter Lang and JaQualon Roberts to National Letters of Intent. The trio will be freshmen on the 2023-24 squads. Last year’s recruiting class – currently Vanderbilt freshmen – ranked in...
vucommodores.com
Sizing Up Signing Season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced Wednesday that five student-athletes have signed letters of intent and will join the program for the 2023–24 season. The group includes four players measuring at least 6 feet in height and features student-athletes among the top...
Memphis fan calls Tennessee coaches' show to praise Josh Heupel
When “Vol Calls” is the name of your show, you expect most of the show to be just that — calls from Vols asking about the Vols. That’s the name the University of Tennessee’s weekly, statewide show, and the name is indeed an apt description of the presentation. The show is hosted by Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling, and it features calls from Tennessee fans and interviews with Tennessee coaches and players.
vucommodores.com
Pair Joins Vandy Family
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women’s golf and head coach Greg Allen officially announced today the addition of a duo of talented student-athletes to the program in Sara Im and Macie Brown. “I’m very excited about this year’s class. We’re very fortunate to sign two young ladies that represent...
vucommodores.com
Tough Debut for the Dores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt could never get its offense going Monday night. Visiting Memphis took full advantage and ruined the Commodores’ season opener. Vandy fell 76-67 to its in-state foe on a night when it shot 41.1 percent from the floor and missed 18 3-pointers. The result overshadowed plenty of promising minutes from newcomers and left a sour taste in the mouth of Vanderbilt’s proven veterans.
vucommodores.com
SEC Single-Game Tickets on Sale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday single-game SEC ticket sales for men’s basketball. Single-game tickets for men’s conference games are now available for purchase to the general public. Single-game sales began Monday exclusively for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members. SEC home opponents are...
vucommodores.com
Dores Nail Opening Night Performance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ciaja Harbison scored 28 points and dished out five assists in her Vanderbilt debut to lead the Commodores to an 82-71 victory over Western Kentucky on Monday night in the season opener at E.A. Diddle Arena. Vanderbilt improved to 37-9 in season openers, including 2-0...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
vucommodores.com
Hello, Wisconsin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s season continues this weekend at Stephen F. Austin’s LadyJack Classic, being held at the Sheridan Lanes in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 9:30 a.m. Saturday 9:30 a.m., five traditional games. 8:30 a.m. Sunday, championship bracket. Competing Teams (rank) Arkansas State (6), Adelphi, Carthage, Elmhurst, Lewis (20),...
scorebooklive.com
2022-23 Early Signing Day: Nikole Thomas books return trip home to play basketball at Memphis
Nikole Thomas never imagined she'd have two homes. As a young girl, she loved spending weekends with family in Memphis, Tennessee, pretending she was a star cheerleader. But when her father, Nick, accepted a job some 2,100 miles away as a deputy chief for a firehouse in Hanford, Wash,, she left for much more remote - and colder - locale.
vucommodores.com
A Commodore Celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 11 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2023 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s accomplishments from the 2022 season and individual award winners from the campaign. Doors to the event will open at approximately 6 p.m.
atozsports.com
What Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said about facing the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Neyland Stadium at 12:00 PM ET. Tennessee is no longer undefeated after a 27-13 loss to Georgia in Athens last weekend, but the Vols can still reach the College Football Playoff if they finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
vucommodores.com
Ingram Center for Student-Athlete Success Details Revealed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt announces the creation of the Ingram Center for Student-Athlete Success, to be funded with part of the lead gift to the Vandy United campaign made by longtime supporter and Board of Trust member John R. Ingram. Housed within a central location in the McGugin Center,...
ballparkdigest.com
Fall NCAA baseball a hit in Jackson
Fall NCAA baseball play is usually more akin to a sparsely attendance scrimmage on a college practice field, but that wasn’t the case at The Ballpark at Jackson, where a sellout crowd saw the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis face off Sunday. It was a pretty...
vucommodores.com
Dores Sign Seven
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt lacrosse head coach Beth Hewitt welcomed seven new Commodores to the program on National Signing Day Wednesday. The class consists of three signees from Florida, two from Canada and one each from Connecticut and Texas. Lauren Brown | Tampa, Fla. | Academy of the Holy...
MEMPHIS MASSACRE III
Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
Annual COGIC convocation kicks off tomorrow in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convocation is back in Memphis this week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. It’s been 11 years since the convention was last in Memphis, and it’s expected to boost businesses in the area.
Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens resigns from historical LeMoyne-Owen athletics program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two days after reaching a one year milestone as the Head Coach of Track and Field at LeMoyne-Owen College, Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens informed that she has resigned from her duties. Dr. Stevens sent her official letter of resignation to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Comments / 0