Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

vucommodores.com

Three Additions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse announced on Wednesday the signing of Isaiah West, Carter Lang and JaQualon Roberts to National Letters of Intent. The trio will be freshmen on the 2023-24 squads. Last year’s recruiting class – currently Vanderbilt freshmen – ranked in...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Sizing Up Signing Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced Wednesday that five student-athletes have signed letters of intent and will join the program for the 2023–24 season. The group includes four players measuring at least 6 feet in height and features student-athletes among the top...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Memphis fan calls Tennessee coaches' show to praise Josh Heupel

When “Vol Calls” is the name of your show, you expect most of the show to be just that — calls from Vols asking about the Vols. That’s the name the University of Tennessee’s weekly, statewide show, and the name is indeed an apt description of the presentation. The show is hosted by Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling, and it features calls from Tennessee fans and interviews with Tennessee coaches and players.
KNOXVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Pair Joins Vandy Family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women’s golf and head coach Greg Allen officially announced today the addition of a duo of talented student-athletes to the program in Sara Im and Macie Brown. “I’m very excited about this year’s class. We’re very fortunate to sign two young ladies that represent...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Tough Debut for the Dores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt could never get its offense going Monday night. Visiting Memphis took full advantage and ruined the Commodores’ season opener. Vandy fell 76-67 to its in-state foe on a night when it shot 41.1 percent from the floor and missed 18 3-pointers. The result overshadowed plenty of promising minutes from newcomers and left a sour taste in the mouth of Vanderbilt’s proven veterans.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

SEC Single-Game Tickets on Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday single-game SEC ticket sales for men’s basketball. Single-game tickets for men’s conference games are now available for purchase to the general public. Single-game sales began Monday exclusively for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members. SEC home opponents are...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Nail Opening Night Performance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ciaja Harbison scored 28 points and dished out five assists in her Vanderbilt debut to lead the Commodores to an 82-71 victory over Western Kentucky on Monday night in the season opener at E.A. Diddle Arena. Vanderbilt improved to 37-9 in season openers, including 2-0...
NASHVILLE, TN
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try

While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
MEMPHIS, TN
vucommodores.com

Hello, Wisconsin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s season continues this weekend at Stephen F. Austin’s LadyJack Classic, being held at the Sheridan Lanes in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 9:30 a.m. Saturday 9:30 a.m., five traditional games. 8:30 a.m. Sunday, championship bracket. Competing Teams (rank) Arkansas State (6), Adelphi, Carthage, Elmhurst, Lewis (20),...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

A Commodore Celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 11 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2023 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s accomplishments from the 2022 season and individual award winners from the campaign. Doors to the event will open at approximately 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Ingram Center for Student-Athlete Success Details Revealed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt announces the creation of the Ingram Center for Student-Athlete Success, to be funded with part of the lead gift to the Vandy United campaign made by longtime supporter and Board of Trust member John R. Ingram. Housed within a central location in the McGugin Center,...
NASHVILLE, TN
ballparkdigest.com

Fall NCAA baseball a hit in Jackson

Fall NCAA baseball play is usually more akin to a sparsely attendance scrimmage on a college practice field, but that wasn’t the case at The Ballpark at Jackson, where a sellout crowd saw the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis face off Sunday. It was a pretty...
MEMPHIS, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Sign Seven

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt lacrosse head coach Beth Hewitt welcomed seven new Commodores to the program on National Signing Day Wednesday. The class consists of three signees from Florida, two from Canada and one each from Connecticut and Texas. Lauren Brown | Tampa, Fla. | Academy of the Holy...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pitchfork

MEMPHIS MASSACRE III

Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee

HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
MEMPHIS, TN

