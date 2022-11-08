Dr. Mehmet Oz campaigns in Eastern Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a race that has captured the nation’s attention, with the potential to decide which political party controls the senate.

Channel 11 was there as Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz made his pitch to voters in Eastern Pennsylvania on Monday.

It’s hard to look at this race now and remember where things stood just a couple of months ago. When Lt. Gov. Fetterman announced he was back on the trail after his stroke, he led Oz comfortably in the polls, but now it’s a virtual tie.

Coming off a weekend that saw former president Donald Trump stump for his longtime friend in Latrobe, Oz hit the trail in Lebanon County, not far from Hershey.

Oz concentrated on a topic that he’s been hammering lately: crime. For some time, what he calls soaring crime has been a focal point of his campaign and attacks against his opponent John Fetterman.

That, along with the economy, has been the one-two punch the campaign is using to try and get over the top. It would signal a significant come-from-behind effort and keep the seat red.

Oz is making camp in Newtown tomorrow. 11 News saw dozens of large signs supporting him as we drove in. We’ll bring you updates throughout Election Day.

