ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Illinois county changes process after lawsuit alleges ballot mishandling

By Cole Henke
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YobxF_0j2VBoIx00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office is changing their ballot security policies in the aftermath of a lawsuit.

A court case filed by Champaign County GOP Chairman and Champaign County board member Jim McGuire alleged that official ballots were mishandled by Champaign County Deputy Clerk Michelle Jett. Attached to the lawsuit were photos of ballots in Jett’s car.

Lawsuit alleges Champaign County election official mishandled ballots: Official says they are sample ballots

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz submitted a competing filing, including an affidavit saying they were test ballots used to check the printers at polling places.

The two sides appeared in court today, but before the judge could ever rule on the issue, an agreement was reached.

The Champaign County Clerk’s office will now seal and hold on to all test ballots used throughout the process of setting up equipment for 60 days after the election is over.

Counsel for McGuire sees the agreement as a win, since it will tighten up ballot security.

State law is very clear on how spoiled ballots must be handled on election day. They are marked “spoiled”, sealed by an election judge, and not destroyed. How test ballots for printing are handled is a different story, and its the issue at the heart of the lawsuit.

“It’s always important for the public to be vigilant of what’s happening in election or poll watchers or judges,” McGuire said. “And to understand that we we need to have a good election that that our public feels confident that their vote will count properly.”

State law does not specify a specific way for test ballots to be destroyed. In Jett’s sworn affidavit, she said she was using the test ballots to check the printers, and she destroyed them once she returned to the clerk’s office.

The agreement reached in the court room will not affect any of the practices the Ammons’ office operates under during this election. It will only apply to future elections because all of the testing done before election day is over.

Rietz and Ammons said they were happy to make the changes, but Rietz stood by her previous statements, calling the lawsuit “outrageous.”

“This issue could have been resolved with a simple phone call and a simple question at the onset, which is why our statement includes at the end, that myself as the state’s attorney or an admins as the county clerk, we welcome questions and ideas and concerns from the public,” Rietz said.

The lawsuit became highly politicized over the weekend, with Ammons and Champaign County Democrats holding two news conferences calling the lawsuit frivolous.

The pictures of the ballots were taken on October 24th. The State Police started the investigation in the days following the pictures being taken. The lawsuit, however, was not filed until Friday, November 4th, near the end of business hours.

Rietz said the lawsuit was an attempt at “embarrassing Ammons” ahead of the election. McGuire said he filed the lawsuit to make sure a solution is reached before election day.

“For two weeks, we’ve been waiting for any police report or comment to the press to talk about what the issue was with this investigation,” McGuire said. “And we had to file FOIA request to prove that there was actually investigations and police reports taken because it was a continuing case they couldn’t provide information to the public without having issues with the case.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Herald & Review

'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices

DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
MACON COUNTY, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

BREAKING NEWS: 2022 election results from Coles County

Editor’s Note: This story is being updated live as results are announced by Coles County for Coles County votes only. All results listed are unofficial at this time. The general election took place on Tuesday, and the results for the Coles County local, regional, state and federal elections were announced throughout Tuesday evening after the polling places closed at 7 p.m.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police release new details about deadly crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Source Found; Georgetown-Ridge Farm H.S. Threat Case Will be Turned Over to V.C. State’s Attorney

THE FOLLOWING IS A GEORGETOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 11/06/2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, Georgetown Police Department received information of a threat against Georgetown Ridge Farm High School students. Due to the nature of the threat and to allow the threat to be properly investigated, school officials made a decision to cancel classes at all Georgetown Ridge Farm CUSD4 schools.
GEORGETOWN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Security expert questions election official’s claim of cyber-attack

URBANA – The Champaign County Clerk’s offices reported Tuesday that they seemed to be the victim of a cyberattack on Election Day. The attack, according to a media advisory, resulted in “connectivity issues and computer server performance.”. The advisory stated: “These cyber-attacks are a strategic and coordinated...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat

Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Grain bin breaks in Rankin

RANKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The side of a Cissna Park Co-op grain bin broke in Rankin on Monday, causing corn to visibly spill out of the bottom. Rankin Fire Department was on scene at the 100 block of Main St. for several hours. Power was turned off at the...
RANKIN, IL
Herald & Review

Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King

DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
CISCO, IL
WAND TV

Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy