Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election ResultsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morris County Commissioners Present 2023 Capital Spending PlanMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
5 Morris County Open Space Projects Recommended for FundingMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Field hockey: Shore wins back-to-back sectional titles after defeating Mountain Lakes
Shore came into the season hungry for another sectional championship, striving to win back-to-back titles, and with a strong group of seniors mixed in with underclassmen ready to take the lead, that’s exactly what they did. The top-seeded Blue Devils captured their 22nd sectional title in program history today,...
Field Hockey: No. 9 Hillsborough holds off Phillipsburg to win North, Group 4
Fresh off an emotional win over Ridge in the semifinals, Hillsborough ensured there would be no letdown in the championship of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 4 tournament on Thursday morning. Hillsborough, seeded third on the bracket and ranked No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, set the pace with...
Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on
If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
Seton Hall routs Monmouth in Shaheen Holloway’s return
Tray Jackson posted 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, freshman Tae Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals
As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
Boys Basketball: Camden, Roselle Catholic stars to sign next week; still no official word on D.J. Wagner
Some of the biggest names in New Jersey high school basketball will put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent next week, but there is still no official word on when Camden’s D.J. Wagner will make his commitment. Wagner’s Camden teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley...
Rutgers wrestling notebook: UNC transfer Joe Heilmann ready for homecoming
Joe Heilmann considers himself the lone wolf of the Heilmann family. “I’m the lone wolf who came back to Rutgers,” Heilmann said last week at Rutgers wrestling Media Day. “It’s kind of funny because we all considered Rutgers — whether that was all four years or one year so it’s kind of cool that I am the one to do it. It’s really nice to be close to home, friends and family and former teammates.”
Seton Hall opens new era with visit from Monmouth
Seton Hall will start the Shaheen Holloway era Wednesday night when it hosts Monmouth in both teams’ season opener in
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Devils’ Martin Brodeur gets new title
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday that Martin Brodeur has been named Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations. This promotion includes a multi-year contract extension. Brodeur, 50, worked for the last two years as an adviser to hockey operations. During his 22-year hockey career, he spent 21 seasons with the...
Ron Harper Jr.’s wish for Rutgers hoops: ‘Make this season greater than any I’ve had here’ | Politi
They sat behind the basket at Jersey Mike’s Arena, the past keeping a close eye on the present. Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker are just nine months removed from their final game as Rutgers basketball players, but there they were on Monday night, making sure the torch was passed properly.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
N.J.’s best new Thai restaurant spices up North Jersey’s most viral suburb
Long before the foreboding spotlight of Netflix’s “The Watcher” was cast upon Westfield, the Union County suburb has always enjoyed a fairly robust dining scene: Limani Seafood Grill, Mulberry House, Chez Catherine and Farinolio to name a few. Though downtown has undergone substantial business churn since the pandemic. Many big name brands and chains have left, leaving expensive spaces vacant for new businesses to shoot their shot. One of those locales, on the quaint corner North Ave and Elmer Street, was recently scooped up by Maya Thai Eatery, adding some welcome diversity to the local area’s dining offerings.
Mets claim left-handed reliever off waivers
The New York Mets are adding a new arm to their bullpen. The club claimed left-hander Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saucedo appeared in 29 major league games in 2021, but just four in 2022. He...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says
Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could sign...
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
Mets make decision on Carlos Carrasco
The New York Mets have elected to pick up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million club option, the team announced Thursday afternoon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before this decision, Max Scherzer was the only starting pitcher that was a lock for the 2023 season, with David Peterson...
