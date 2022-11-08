ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on

If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals

As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
RAMSEY, NJ
Rutgers wrestling notebook: UNC transfer Joe Heilmann ready for homecoming

Joe Heilmann considers himself the lone wolf of the Heilmann family. “I’m the lone wolf who came back to Rutgers,” Heilmann said last week at Rutgers wrestling Media Day. “It’s kind of funny because we all considered Rutgers — whether that was all four years or one year so it’s kind of cool that I am the one to do it. It’s really nice to be close to home, friends and family and former teammates.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Devils’ Martin Brodeur gets new title

The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday that Martin Brodeur has been named Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations. This promotion includes a multi-year contract extension. Brodeur, 50, worked for the last two years as an adviser to hockey operations. During his 22-year hockey career, he spent 21 seasons with the...
NEWARK, NJ
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
N.J.’s best new Thai restaurant spices up North Jersey’s most viral suburb

Long before the foreboding spotlight of Netflix’s “The Watcher” was cast upon Westfield, the Union County suburb has always enjoyed a fairly robust dining scene: Limani Seafood Grill, Mulberry House, Chez Catherine and Farinolio to name a few. Though downtown has undergone substantial business churn since the pandemic. Many big name brands and chains have left, leaving expensive spaces vacant for new businesses to shoot their shot. One of those locales, on the quaint corner North Ave and Elmer Street, was recently scooped up by Maya Thai Eatery, adding some welcome diversity to the local area’s dining offerings.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Mets claim left-handed reliever off waivers

The New York Mets are adding a new arm to their bullpen. The club claimed left-hander Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saucedo appeared in 29 major league games in 2021, but just four in 2022. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says

Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could sign...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Mets make decision on Carlos Carrasco

The New York Mets have elected to pick up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million club option, the team announced Thursday afternoon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before this decision, Max Scherzer was the only starting pitcher that was a lock for the 2023 season, with David Peterson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
