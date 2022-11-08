ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dejounte Murray, Hawks hand Bucks first loss of season

 2 days ago

Dejounte Murray took over the reins for injured Trae Young and finished with 25 points and 11 assists Monday night as the host Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season, 117-98.

Rookie AJ Griffin, who had 23 points combined in his first five NBA games, came off the bench to score 24, helping the Hawks win their third straight and avenge an earlier loss at Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo matched Murray with 25 points for the Bucks, the last of the unbeatens whose 9-0 start had equaled the 14th-longest season-opening winning streak in NBA history.

Despite the late news that Young would have to sit out with a bruised right shin and an early 21-8 Bucks flurry powered by three Grayson Allen 3-pointers, the Hawks rallied within 58-52 at halftime before dominating the second half.

John Collins had a 3-pointer and three free throws as Atlanta opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run to take the lead, which the hosts extended to 89-80 by period’s end.

In a matchup with his brother Jrue, Justin Holiday then combined with Griffin for 14 points in a 19-6 burst to open the fourth quarter and break the game open at 108-86.

Murray added eight rebounds and three steals for the Hawks, who lost 123-115 at Milwaukee on Oct. 29.

Griffin made 10 of 15 shots as the Bucks shot 46.5 percent to 41.4 percent.

Collins and Justin Holiday finished with 14 points apiece for Atlanta, while Onyeka Okongwu had 12 and De’Andre Hunter 10. Clint Capela grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to complement five points.

Reserve Bobby Portis backed Antetokounmpo with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who were playing just their third road game of the season and were opening a three-game trip.

Jrue Holiday had 16 points, while Allen and Brook Lopez added 11 apiece.

