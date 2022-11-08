ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 20 Alabama throttles Longwood, 75-54

Naismith Trophy Watch List candidate Brandon Miller came through with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, to help No. 20 Alabama roll past Longwood 75-54 Monday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

After ending last season on a four-game losing streak, the Crimson Tide got back on track to start the 2022-23 season.

Mark Sears also had a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Rylan Griffen scored 14 points for the Crimson Tide, who shot 39.1 percent from the field. Noah Clowney finished with 9 points and 11 rebounds, just missing on a double-double.

Michael Christmas led the Lancers with 12 points. Longwood shot just 26.8 percent from the floor and was outrebounded 67-38. No one else for the Lancers scored more than six.

With the exception of trailing 3-2 after a 3-pointer by Christmas, the Crimson Tide were ahead of the Lancers.

They took their first double-digit lead of the night on a 3-pointer by Griffen with 7:17 left in the half. His shot gave the Crimson Tide a 24-12 lead.

Alabama led by as many as 16 in the first half after Miller scored on a layup that put the Tide up 30-14 with 4:50 to play.

The Lancers, though, didn’t back down and closed the gap to 34-26 at the half when Isaiah Wilkins nailed a 3-pointer with 53 seconds left.

Alabama shot 45.2 percent in the opening half of play but was just 1-of-13 from 3-point range. Longwood connected on only 25.7 percent of its shots in the first 20 minutes and went 4-for-8 from 3-point land.

Griffen hit a 3-pointer with 18:21 left that pushed the Alabama lead to 35-26. Just under two minutes later, Clowney buried a 3-pointer that gave the Tide a 42-27 advantage.

Miller’s two free throws with 11:14 to go made the score 50-33 in favor of the Crimson Tide. Jaden Bradley stretched the lead to 20 at 64-44, hitting a jumper with 4:30 left in the game.

Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

How To Watch: No. 20 Alabama vs Liberty

Basketball season is officially underway, and the 2022-23 campaign for the Crimson Tide begins in victory as Alabama defeated Longwood 75-54 in Monday's season opener. Brandon Miller, the highly freshman forward, looked as good as advertised as Alabama dominated in the paint and on the glass. The perimeter shooting and turnovers were a concern after the game, but Nate Oats and his squad will have an opportunity to show improvement this Friday when they take on the Liberty University Flames.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Kirby Smart disproves Nick Saban’s notion of defenses not able to stop offenses in today’s game

Alabama football has to get better to finish the season, but could Nick Saban’s search for improvement be driven by an outside factor?. Many, including Coach Saban, believed the changes made in college football to benefit offenses would prevent defenses from dominating matchups again. The Crimson Tide shifted its focus to recruiting playmakers at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver; however, its defense has struggled since 2018. People give credit to how elite these fast-ball offenses are, but one coach is holding Saban’s feet to the fire. Kirby Smart, who worked under Saban as an assistant and defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2015, is doing incredible things with Georgia’s defense. Since getting hired to his Alma mater as head coach, Smart’s had the Bullodogs as one of the nation’s best defenses. Georgia is No. 2 for scoring defense (10.8 ppg), No. 4 for total defense (265.6 ypg), No. 6 for run defense (86.4 ypg), and No. 4 for pass efficiency defense (104.2). The Bulldogs have allowed three rushing touchdowns and five passing scores, but it has also recorded seven interceptions. No team has scored 30 or more points on Georgia all season, and Smart’s defense shut down an explosive Tennessee team. Hendon Hooker shredded the Crimson Tide for five touchdowns in a 52-49 victory for the Volunteers, but he was helpless versus the Bulldogs. Tennessee got a late touchdown during garbage time in regulation, but Georgia basically held it to six points. Smart has debunked Saban’s notion of defenses cannot stop offenses in today’s game. The Bulldogs have pitched two shutouts and have guys playing with confidence everywhere.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa man on trial for vehicular manslaughter found not guilty

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Roger Crain was found not guilty. A vehicular manslaughter trial is underway in Tuscaloosa. Defendant Roger Crain is charged with manslaughter in connection for the death of his pregnant girlfriend. The assistant district attorney says Crain was in a car accident in 2019 on Highway 82 and his car left […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvasfm.org

Newspaper company going all digital

News outlets report Alabama Media Group is transitioning to all-digital delivery. It is ending publication of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi in 2023. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. The company will keep its offices in...
ALABAMA STATE
wbhm.org

Alabama Media Groups to end 3 newspapers in February 2023

Starting February 27, 2023, Alabama Media Group will stop publishing handheld newspapers by the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register. The news and information company made the announcement last week. Instead, the company will go all-digital, which means providing content through al.com, social media and other online platforms. Tom...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

District Attorney, Sheriff's races in Jefferson County

The Pride of Walker County, the Dora High School Marching Bulldogs is made up of 60 members and is under the direction of Jeremy McFall. This Fall the Marching Bulldogs have been performing a show called, "Darkness Into Light," during halftime of football games. This band traditional earns superior ratings and this year is no different, using its uniqueness and diverse group of students to make a successful sound.
We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

