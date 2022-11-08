Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
Powerball lottery warning to check tickets after 2 win massive million-dollar prices ahead of historic $1billion jackpot
LOTTERY officials have warned people to check their tickets after two lucky players won $1million in the Powerball drawer on Saturday night. It came despite nobody matching all numbers to bag the full Powerball jackpot. The jackpot now stands at $1billion with a cash option of $497million a historic figure.
Did anyone win Powerball last night? Jackpot soars to record $1.9 billion.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets matched all of the numbers on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The next Powerball drawing – set for...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
A single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California
Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B
There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. >> More: Check the Powerball website to see if any winning tickets were sold...
Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’
The Powerball jackpot has officially become the largest lottery prize ever offered as the grand prize grows to an estimated $1.9bn.The jackpot value, which has ballooned since 3 August, when the last Powerball jackpot was won, means the winner would walk away with $929m in cash or 30 payments of $63m a year.While choosing either option would result in a life-changing amount of money, a previous lottery winner has revealed that there are some things that do not change when you win millions of dollars.According to Timothy Schultz, a podcast host and YouTuber from Iowa who won a $29m...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
Drawing tonight for new record $1.9 billion Powerball
There were no winners in Saturday's drawing, so tonight's jackpot is the world's largest in lottery history.
CNBC
The Powerball jackpot is $1.9 billion only if you take the annuity. Here's why the lump sum may be overrated
One of the very first decisions a Powerball winner must make — whether to accept the jackpot as a lump sum or as an annuity — often ends up being their downfall, one expert says. With $1.9 billion on the line this time, there are some significant advantages...
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Record $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Results Revealed After Delay
Results from the record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing are still pending.
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s $1 billion jackpot?
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing held...
Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night
If you were patiently waiting for Monday night's Powerball numbers to be drawn, you had to wait longer than usual.
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?
While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 1