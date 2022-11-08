ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenny Kravitz Receives Fashion Icon Award in Cutout Blazer & Leather Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
 2 days ago
Lenny Kravitz received the Fashion Icon Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The rock singer was dressed by LaQuan Smith for the special occasion.

Kravitz wore a hybrid top that was a combination between a tailored jacket and a feathered vest. The top featured long sleeves with a blazer vest structure, a deep v-neck and two cutouts at the waist. Kravitz paired the ensemble with a pair of classic bootleg black leather pants.

When it came down to footwear, Kravitz didn’t disappoint. The singer slipped on a pair of towering platform boots that had a glossy finish and elevated his outfit by at least 4 inches.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach . The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: CFDA Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals

