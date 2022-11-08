ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassie Plays With Proportions in Annakiki Jacket & Pointy Pumps at CFDA Awards 2022

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KTSr_0j2VBAC100

Cassie modeled a futuristic outfit from Annakiki’s spring 2023 collection at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The “Me and You” singer wore a black jacket with wavy sleeves and metallic embellishments all over. She paired the jacket with a black satin bralette. Continuing to play with proportions, she finished the look with flared pants and added a belt featuring a large square silver buckle to cinch her silhouette.

As for footwear, Cassi slipped on a pair of pointy pumps, that helped elongate her look. Although the heels weren’t visible, they likely reached 3 to 4 inches.

On or off the red carpet, Cassie is known for her love for high heels, especially from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin. While Cassie became known for her music, she has recently modeled for brands such as SKIMS and walked down the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach . The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: CFDA Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals

NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LOS ANGELES, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
