ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Heat blow 15-point lead, fall to Trail Blazers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7HrM_0j2VAroX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dd1wi_0j2VAroX00

Josh Hart swished a left-corner 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Miami Heat 110-107 on Monday night.

Miami’s Max Strus had tied the score at 107 with a contested 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left. But the Blazers raced down court, and Damian Lillard passed the ball to Hart for the game-winner.

Portland’s Anfernee Simons scored a game-high 25 points. Jerami Grant finished with 23 points, and Lillard had 19 points and six assists.

Hart finished with 12 points and eight assists.

Miami blew a 15-point second-half lead.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler, returning from a two-game absence, produced 16 points, seven assists, six steals and four rebounds. He had been out due to a sore left hip.

The Heat, who were opening a four-game homestand, had seven players in double-figure scoring. Bam Adebayo tied Hart and Butler for scoring honors with 16 points, and Kyle Lowry added eight assists.

However, Miami’s Tyler Herro, who has a sprained left ankle, missed his first game of the season. He is Miami’s second-leading scorer at 19.6 points per game.

Lillard and Simons both returned from injuries. Lillard, who was averaging 31 points before missing four straight games due to a strained right calf.

Simons was averaging 22 points before missing two straight games due to a foot injury.

Ex-Heat forward Justise Winslow scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting off the bench.

Grant scored 10 points in a first quarter that finished tied at 28. Both teams shot 45 percent from the floor.

Miami took a 60-53 lead at halftime as Duncan Robinson scored nine points on 3-for-5 shooting, all from long range, in the second quarter.

The Heat stretched their lead to 81-73 at the end of the third quarter. Miami’s Caleb Martin led all scorers in the period with eight points.

In the fourth, Lillard passed to Grant for a 3-pointer to give Portland a 105-104 lead with 29.3 seconds left.

After Adebayo got called for an offensive foul, Simons made two free throws with 8.5 seconds left, giving Portland a 107-104 lead.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Son of 3-time NBA All-Star makes college commitment

Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojaković was one of the most underrated players of his generation, making three All-Star games in his NBA career. Peja’s son Andrej Stojaković is quite the high school basketball player himself, and Andrej made his college basketball commitment on Monday night. Stojaković...
STANFORD, CA
NBC Sports

Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain

SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Horry Scale: Damian Lillard sets up Josh Hart for game-winning corner 3

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
PORTLAND, OR
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy