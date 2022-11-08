Ice cubes clink against the side of my glass as I sip a cocktail and stare out the window in a daze. Suddenly, a flash of neon lights catches my eye from where I’m sitting at a dimly lit table for one at 1 Pico in Santa Monica. On the beach outside, bikes, scooters and even a unicycle pull up one by one, all decked out in decorations and bright lights. The crowd grows quickly, and as a deep bass beat booms from a speaker hoisted skyward by a man wearing a rainbow-colored unitard, the mob moves forward in unison.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO