ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Two Maryland men plead guilty after armed robbery in northeast DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two Maryland men pleaded guilty to July 16, 2021, armed home invasion and attempted robbery. The two men, identified as Jose Gonzalez Pacheco, aka Jose Gonzalez, 48, and Kenneth Demetrius Harris, aka Kenneth Vann, 43, both hail from Silver Spring. U.S. District Attorney Matthew M. Graves made the announcement that the two had pleaded guilty.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

FACELIFTS: Myths & Misconceptions with Somenek + Pittman MD

This Transformation Tuesday we're tackling a hot topic - facelifts! Are you too young for a facelift? Is there a right age? Will people know you had work done? Dr. Michael Somenek, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, joins Good Morning Washington to address the top "myths & misconceptions" around facelifts.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Muriel Bowser projected to win 3rd term as DC's mayor: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser secured a third term Tuesday after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of Washington’s ongoing quest for statehood. In June, Bowser, 50, defeated a pair of challengers from the...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy