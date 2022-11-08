Read full article on original website
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
BLOG | Election results coming in across Virginia, Maryland and DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Voters across the country and the DC area went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Now, 7News is breaking down a number of races around DC, Maryland and Virginia. Washington, D.C.:. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m....
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
'All about faith & family': Sons remember parents killed walking to Maryland polling place
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police continue to investigate the deadly pedestrian crash that took the lives of a Maryland couple on their way to vote on Election Day. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating Tuesday's crash that happened in the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch...
Two Maryland men plead guilty after armed robbery in northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two Maryland men pleaded guilty to July 16, 2021, armed home invasion and attempted robbery. The two men, identified as Jose Gonzalez Pacheco, aka Jose Gonzalez, 48, and Kenneth Demetrius Harris, aka Kenneth Vann, 43, both hail from Silver Spring. U.S. District Attorney Matthew M. Graves made the announcement that the two had pleaded guilty.
New state crime-fighting plan will focus on city crime that carries over into the counties
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — State and federal officials announced Thursday new plans to combat crime in Baltimore, including an initiative that focuses on city crime that carries over into Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. "We're launching another wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "First, we're...
Maryland couple sentenced for selling classified information on nuclear submarines
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCHS) — A Maryland couple arrested in West Virginia has been sentenced in a federal case involving a plot to sell classified information about nuclear-powered submarines to American adversaries. The couple's plea agreement was initially rejected and deemed as "strikingly deficient" due to the serious nature of the case.
Democrat Spanberger winner of Virginia Congressional District 7; Vega concedes
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is the winner in Virginia's 7th District over Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Vega conceded in a statement on Wednesday. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who committed their time, treasure, and prayers to our campaign," Vega...
Maryland couple struck, killed while trying to cross Gaithersburg street to vote
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — 70-year-old Ana Ortiz and her 65-year-old husband, Miguel, were hit and killed Tuesday morning by a car as they tried crossing a road in their Gaithersburg neighborhood to get to a polling site," family members confirmed to 7News. Nicole Ukiteyedi says while setting up outside...
FACELIFTS: Myths & Misconceptions with Somenek + Pittman MD
This Transformation Tuesday we're tackling a hot topic - facelifts! Are you too young for a facelift? Is there a right age? Will people know you had work done? Dr. Michael Somenek, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, joins Good Morning Washington to address the top "myths & misconceptions" around facelifts.
Muriel Bowser projected to win 3rd term as DC's mayor: AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser secured a third term Tuesday after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of Washington’s ongoing quest for statehood. In June, Bowser, 50, defeated a pair of challengers from the...
SURPRISE! Maryland teacher gets $27K check for job skills program
SPRINGDALE, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County teacher was surprised Thursday with a $27,000 check to help fund a program for students with cognitive disabilities develop job skills. Charles H. Flowers High School teacher LeAnn Holden-Martin was presented with the check for the Holden-Martin's "Sonny House Job Skills...
'Vote for Your Daughter': DC artist paints 51 fearless girls on US Capitol grounds
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A local Washington, D.C artist, Maggie O'Neill, is using her talent to send a powerful message on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections. The project she has been working on is called Vote for Your Daughter. The display is 51 life-sized statues that were...
Tracking Nicole: DC area to feel some impacts Friday. Here's what to expect
WASHINGTON (7News) — Even though Thanksgiving is just weeks away, hurricane season is not over yet and Mother Nature isn't entirely done. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane around 3 a.m. EST near Fort Pierce, Florida. The storm has now been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. It’s...
Couple struck, killed outside Montgomery County polling center Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland couple was struck and killed outside a Gaithersburg polling center Tuesday morning as they were headed to vote, 7News has confirmed. The couple's son spoke with 7News and identified them as 70-year-old Anna Ortiz and 65-year-old Miguel Ortiz. The Ortiz couple was...
Anita Bonds reelected to DC Council at-large seat; Silverman concedes to McDuffie
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Anita Bonds is the projected winner for one of the two at-large D.C. Council seats, according to the Associated Press. As for the second seat, incumbent Elissa Silverman says she has conceded the race to Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie. Moments ago, I...
After reports of tainted gas at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. agency discusses inspection process
STERLING, Va. (7News) — As Joseph Garrett is having to shuttle his daughter to various doctor appointments to try and learn more about a health scare, a difficult time has been made tougher after his family has been without a car for almost a month when it broke down almost immediately after fueling at a Sterling 7-Eleven.
Detectives return to Temple Hills home where 13-year-old was shot raking leaves
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for whoever shot a 13-year-old boy who was raking leaves in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George’s County late Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Prince George’s County Police crime scene investigators returned to the scene, taking pictures and using...
18-year-old Md. man pleads guilty to shooting fellow Magruder High School student
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Monday in an attempted first-degree murder linked to a Jan. 21 Maryland school shooting, Maryland State’s Attorney John McCarthy announced. Steven Alston Jr., the suspect, was 17 at the time of the shooting. He allegedly pulled...
Happy Birthday! Lifelong DC resident 'Ms. Evie' turns 103 years old
WASHINGTON (7News) — Not many people can say they were born when Woodrow Wilson was president. Evelyn "Evie" McKenly of D.C., was born in 1919 and turned 103 years old on Monday. Ms. Evie celebrated her birthday party at Model Cities Senior Center in Northeast D.C. with her friends.
