ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg wins, will become next Jefferson County clerk

BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg has won the race for county clerk of Jefferson County. Acosta-Hellberg, defeated her Democratic opponent Jes Prince. Acosta-Hellberg will take over the office of county clerk from interim county clerk Laurie Leister who took over after longtime county clerk Carolyn Guidry stepped down so that she could run for county judge.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Christian Manuel Hayes wins Texas House District 22

BEAUMONT, Texas — Democrat Christian “Manuel” Hayes has won the race for District 22 of the Texas House of Representatives. Hayes, defeated his Republican opponent Jacorion Randle. Hayes will take over the office from longtime Texas Rep. Joe Deshotel, who has held the seat for more than...
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas Roadhouse officially opens Beaumont location

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beaumont's first Texas Roadhouse is now open. Texas Roadhouse, located at 6165 U.S. 69 in Beaumont, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at 2 p.m., then officially opened its doors to customers at 4 p.m. Managing Partner Steve...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy