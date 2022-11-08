Read full article on original website
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
'Their skill sets complement each other' : City of Beaumont hires 2 new assistant city managers
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont announced the hiring of two assistant city managers Tuesday. Christopher Boone will serve as assistant city manager of development services and June Ellis will serve as assistant city manager of administration. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an August 08,...
$1B total bond to bring new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End passes, voted on by 2 people
BEAUMONT, Texas — Propositions on the ballot for Jefferson County during the 2022 midterm election have passed. These bonds will bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End, becoming the city’s first municipal management district. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in a September 21, 2022...
Beaumont election officials accused of harassment and discrimination
On the eve of the election, an East Texas county is facing allegations of intimidating and discriminating against Black voters during early voting.
Joseph L. Guillory wins Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 race
BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters in Jefferson County's precinct two have picked Joseph L. Guillory II as their new justice of the peace in Tuesday's election. Guillory faced off Kyrin Baker and Brandon Bartie for the seat, replacing former Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen. Guillory won election against fellow...
Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg wins, will become next Jefferson County clerk
BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg has won the race for county clerk of Jefferson County. Acosta-Hellberg, defeated her Democratic opponent Jes Prince. Acosta-Hellberg will take over the office of county clerk from interim county clerk Laurie Leister who took over after longtime county clerk Carolyn Guidry stepped down so that she could run for county judge.
Jeff Branick beats Carolyn Guidry, keeps long-held seat as Jefferson County Judge
BEAUMONT, Texas — The votes are in and Jeff Branick will keep his long-held seat as Jefferson County judge. Judge Branick faced off against Carolyn Guidry for the seat. The race for Jefferson County judge was one that political analysts said voters should and would keep an eye on.
Republicans sweep Jefferson County in 2022 midterm elections
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Republicans held a huge victory in Jefferson County during the 2022 midterm elections on November 8, 2022. Voters reelected Judge Jeff Branick for a 4th term. Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg beat out her opponent for Jefferson County Clerk and Gordon Friesz won the 317th District Court seat.
Gordon Friesz wins 317th District Court Judge seat after beating Chelsie Ramos
BEAUMONT, Texas — The votes are in and Gordon Friesz is the new 317th District Court Judge in Jefferson County. Friesz faced off against Chelsie Ramos. One thing both agreed on while campaigning is that whoever holds the seat, holds one of the most important seats in the county.
Christian Manuel Hayes wins Texas House District 22
BEAUMONT, Texas — Democrat Christian “Manuel” Hayes has won the race for District 22 of the Texas House of Representatives. Hayes, defeated his Republican opponent Jacorion Randle. Hayes will take over the office from longtime Texas Rep. Joe Deshotel, who has held the seat for more than...
Incumbent, Rep. Randy Weber, wins US House District 14 race for sixth term
BEAUMONT, Texas — Incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Randy Weber has won a sixth consecutive term in office. The Associated Press called the race early in the evening. By 8:30 p.m. Weber, who has represented Texas’ 14th Congressional District since 2013, was leading Democratic opponent Mikal Williams with 68.88% of the vote.
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in Texas
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (N.A.A.C.P) chapter in Beaumont, Texas, has won a lawsuit after claiming voter intimidation during early voting in Texas. The suit alleged that Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated and discriminated against Black voters.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Fire Rescue rolls out new EMS truck
The truck comes with a different color scheme and a 14-foot box. This will give first responders additional room to work in emergency situations.
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Lumberton ISD closing campuses for 2 days following rising illnesses among students, staff
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Independent School District will be closing its campuses for two days following a recent spike in illnesses, causing high rates of absences among students and staff. Campuses will be closed Monday, November 7, 2022 and Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to a news release from...
MySanAntonio
Texas Roadhouse officially opens Beaumont location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beaumont's first Texas Roadhouse is now open. Texas Roadhouse, located at 6165 U.S. 69 in Beaumont, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at 2 p.m., then officially opened its doors to customers at 4 p.m. Managing Partner Steve...
Houston man pleads guilty to trying to use drone to drop contraband into Beaumont prison
Law enforcement officials reportedly found the 44-year-old operating a drone near the prison, with bags that had tobacco, cell phones, vape pens and other items inside.
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange holding benefit after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother are working to raise money to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
'God kept opening those doors' : Cheri Griffith officially sworn in as Port Neches Police chief
PORT NECHES, Texas — The City of Port Neches' first ever female police chief was officially sworn in on Thursday. City leaders and close family and friends gathered at the city council meeting for the historic moment. Chief Cheri Griffith replaced former Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine. Griffith...
