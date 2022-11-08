Read full article on original website
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
No. 2 Stanford beats San Diego State 86-48 in season opener
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Stanford to an 86-48 win over San Diego State on Monday night in the season opener. Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the reigning Pac-12 champion Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana (15 points), Cameron Brink (13) and Indya Nivar (13). Iriafen and Bosgana both recorded career highs in points.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Baylor
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. On Adrian Martinez improving... "I've seen him improve a lot. Just understanding our offense being able to facilitate and everything. Being able to check plays see what defenses are doing, figuring out what we want to do and just attack them."
Bet On It: Kansas State at Baylor
Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Following...
How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia's election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to...
NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study
The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday's report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season.
Kansas officials make 'strong recommendation' to retire Indian-themed mascots
Officials with the Kansas State School Board of Education signed off Thursday on recommendations to encourage schools state-wide to retire Indian-theme mascots.
Big 12 football power rankings: Texas trails TCU for No. 1 spot entering Week 11 showdown
Even before the season started, the narrative around the Big 12 was that it was a deep league oozing with parody. And through 10 weeks, that movie has certainly played out: with three games left to go, every Big 12 team still has a chance to reach bowl eligibility. Six...
