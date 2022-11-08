ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Kansas

Who: Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) vs. Kansas (6-3, 3-3) When: Saturday, November 12, 6:00 p.m. (CT) Media: ESPN+ Big 12 Now (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Kansas (16) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Kansas (2-10, 1-8) Series History: Texas Tech leads 21-2 Last...
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
DAVIS, CA
SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford beats San Diego State 86-48 in season opener

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Stanford to an 86-48 win over San Diego State on Monday night in the season opener. Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the reigning Pac-12 champion Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana (15 points), Cameron Brink (13) and Indya Nivar (13). Iriafen and Bosgana both recorded career highs in points.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Baylor

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. On Adrian Martinez improving... "I've seen him improve a lot. Just understanding our offense being able to facilitate and everything. Being able to check plays see what defenses are doing, figuring out what we want to do and just attack them."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Bet On It: Kansas State at Baylor

Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Following...
WACO, TX
SFGate

How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia's election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to...
GEORGIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study

The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday's report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season.
FLORIDA STATE

