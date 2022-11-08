ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Ravens Make Monday Night Decision On DeSean Jackson

A short-handed Baltimore Ravens offense will turn to DeSean Jackson for a potential spark. The Ravens will go into Monday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints without J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews. Hours before kickoff, they elevated Jackson from the practice squad. Jackson joined Baltimore's...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Roquan Smith Thanks Bears Fans Ahead Of Debut With Ravens

Before Week 9 comes to a close with Monday Night Football, Roquan Smith thanked the Chicago Bears organization and the fans. Exactly one week ago, the Bears traded Smith to the Baltimore Ravens and according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, he's expected to play in the first game since. Roquan...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Monday Night Football: Gus Edwards, Jarvis Landry among the inactives

The Ravens will not have running back Gus Edwards for Monday Night Football. Edwards, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury, was among the team’s inactives. Edwards was injured during the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Bucs, leaving Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to handle most of the backfield duties tonight against the Saints.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Raiders put Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Thursday, according to reports, adding four more games to the three he's already missed while trying to recover from a hamstring injury. Additionally, the team also placed wideout Hunter Renfrow on IR with an oblique injury, multiple outlets reported. He, too, will have to miss at least four games. Waller has not played since Week 5, when he...
KANSAS STATE
WAFB

Kamara’s trial date set for after conclusion of NFL season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara is unlikely to face any disciplinary actions this season after a Las Vegas judge set a March 1 trial date in connection to an alleged assault outside of a nightclub in February. The trial date is set after Super Bow LVII...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study

The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday's report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season.
FLORIDA STATE
WAFB

