We're getting to the endgame of Dancing with the Stars, as shown by this week's second double elimination of the season. The 8 remaining couples got jiggy with two dances dedicated to the '90s, hoping their performances would get them one step closer to the bling of the Mirrorball trophy. But unfortunately two pairs were left saying, "Talk to the hand" by the judges. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.

2 DAYS AGO