FOX Sports
No. 2 Gonzaga visits Michigan State after Timme's 22-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the Michigan State Spartans after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 104-63 win over the North Florida Ospreys. Michigan State finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.3...
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State game preview: Zags, Spartans to meet in Armed Forces Classic
“Anytime, anywhere” has been Gonzaga men's basketball's message to the rest of the country when it comes to scheduling tough opponents early in the season. And if a game against one of the most historic programs in the nation led by a hall-of-fame coach on the flight deck of a U.S. naval ...
Drew Timme powers Gonzaga to 104-63 season-opening win over North Florida
It didn’t take long for the Gonzaga men’s basketball team to find a rhythm in Monday’s season opener with North Florida. After trading baskets with the Ospreys in the first few minutes of the game, the Zags went on a 26-0 scoring run that lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds - and ended with ...
Memphis basketball takes down Vandy to open the season. Here are 5 things we learned
NASHVILLE − Memphis basketball – a cohesive band of experienced veterans – barreled through Vanderbilt Monday, opening the 2022-23 season with a convincing 76-67 victory. Inside a sweltering, air conditioning-less Memorial Gymnasium, the only thing hotter than the building was Penny Hardaway's team. DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis scored 17 and 16 points respectively, while Alex Lomax put up a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Malcolm Dandridge collected nine points and six rebounds. ...
Florida depth poses problem for Kennesaw State
Florida will continue its season-opening three-game homestand on Friday night against Kennesaw State in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators (1-0) were
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
SFGate
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
Yardbarker
Oregon State overcomes 19-point deficit, beats Tulsa
Freshman Jordan Pope scored 19 points as Oregon State rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat Tulsa 73-70 on Monday night in Corvallis, Ore., giving the Beavers their first victory of calendar year 2022. It was the season opener for each team. Dexter Akanno scored 18 points and Glenn Taylor...
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford beats San Diego State 86-48 in season opener
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Stanford to an 86-48 win over San Diego State on Monday night in the season opener. Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the reigning Pac-12 champion Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana (15 points), Cameron Brink (13) and Indya Nivar (13). Iriafen and Bosgana both recorded career highs in points.
Johnson returns 2 years after collapse as K-State romps
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell scored 14 points apiece and Kansas State opened the season under new coach Jerome Tang with a 93-59 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night. Tang took over the Wildcats’ program after serving as an assistant to Scott Drew at Baylor from 2003-2022. Nowell sank all three of his 3-point shots and added seven assists and four steals for the Wildcats, who made 12 of 27 from beyond the arc (44.4%). Tomlin added a team-high eight rebounds. Keyontae Johnson hit three from distance and scored 13 for K-State. Abayomi Iyiola finished with 12 points, while fellow reserves Ismael Massoud and Desi Sills scored 10 each.
