MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell scored 14 points apiece and Kansas State opened the season under new coach Jerome Tang with a 93-59 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night. Tang took over the Wildcats’ program after serving as an assistant to Scott Drew at Baylor from 2003-2022. Nowell sank all three of his 3-point shots and added seven assists and four steals for the Wildcats, who made 12 of 27 from beyond the arc (44.4%). Tomlin added a team-high eight rebounds. Keyontae Johnson hit three from distance and scored 13 for K-State. Abayomi Iyiola finished with 12 points, while fellow reserves Ismael Massoud and Desi Sills scored 10 each.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO