Spokane, WA

FOX Sports

No. 2 Gonzaga visits Michigan State after Timme's 22-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the Michigan State Spartans after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 104-63 win over the North Florida Ospreys. Michigan State finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.3...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball takes down Vandy to open the season. Here are 5 things we learned

NASHVILLE − Memphis basketball – a cohesive band of experienced veterans – barreled through Vanderbilt Monday, opening the 2022-23 season with a convincing 76-67 victory. Inside a sweltering, air conditioning-less Memorial Gymnasium, the only thing hotter than the building was Penny Hardaway's team. DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis scored 17 and 16 points respectively, while Alex Lomax put up a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Malcolm Dandridge collected nine points and six rebounds.   ...
MEMPHIS, TN
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Yardbarker

Oregon State overcomes 19-point deficit, beats Tulsa

Freshman Jordan Pope scored 19 points as Oregon State rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat Tulsa 73-70 on Monday night in Corvallis, Ore., giving the Beavers their first victory of calendar year 2022. It was the season opener for each team. Dexter Akanno scored 18 points and Glenn Taylor...
CORVALLIS, OR
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford beats San Diego State 86-48 in season opener

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Stanford to an 86-48 win over San Diego State on Monday night in the season opener. Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the reigning Pac-12 champion Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana (15 points), Cameron Brink (13) and Indya Nivar (13). Iriafen and Bosgana both recorded career highs in points.
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

Johnson returns 2 years after collapse as K-State romps

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell scored 14 points apiece and Kansas State opened the season under new coach Jerome Tang with a 93-59 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night. Tang took over the Wildcats’ program after serving as an assistant to Scott Drew at Baylor from 2003-2022. Nowell sank all three of his 3-point shots and added seven assists and four steals for the Wildcats, who made 12 of 27 from beyond the arc (44.4%). Tomlin added a team-high eight rebounds. Keyontae Johnson hit three from distance and scored 13 for K-State. Abayomi Iyiola finished with 12 points, while fellow reserves Ismael Massoud and Desi Sills scored 10 each.
MANHATTAN, KS

