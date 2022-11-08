ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff

Two-term Democratic Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram, lost to the Republican candidate, Jackie Rogers in Tuesday night's election. Now, Rogers said he doesn't want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he's officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Greenville drops red-light camera program that faced legal challenges

Greenville City Council has voted to end a red-light camera enforcement program on Nov. 15. The program had faced multiple legal challenges, including a unanimous ruling against the city from the N.C. Court of Appeals. Appeals Court judges ruled that Pitt County Schools did not collect the "clear proceeds" of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County, City of Greenville to participate in ‘Operation Greenlight’ to honor veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Monday, you may see a lot of green lights shining in your communities. Several local counties are participating in “Operation Green Light,” a one-week nationwide initiative to support our military veterans. Pitt County is one of the areas where you’ll see those lights shining brightly and proudly. Buildings and structures […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger. Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.
WNCT

ECU students search in Bertie County for clues to forgotten fishery

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Over the course of two days, East Carolina University graduate students in the Program in Maritime Studies searched for clues to a forgotten fishery within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. Eight students and four instructors ran a shallow water skiff towing a side scan sonar and magnetometer in the hope of […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Election officials warn of precinct location texts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The voting process may seem simple for experienced voters, but it’s easy to make little mistakes. Election officials say some programs to help people understand how and where to vote may also be confusing them. WITN talked to some who are warning people to check the source before taking advice.
GREENVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

Newcomers Webb and Davis gain commissioner seats

There will be two new faces on the Halifax County Board of Commissioners after Republican Sammy D. Webb and Democratic primary winner Chenoa Richardson Davis gained seats on the panel Tuesday night. Current board Chairman Vernon Bryant was the top vote-getter in the at-large election with 8,920 – 26.49 percent....
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville

At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Violent crimes among adolescents in, around Greenville have increased

Violent crimes among adolescents in and around Greenville, NC have increased within the last couple of years and leave people concerned. Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, wrote in an email statement the trend of juvenile involvement in violent crimes has grown nationally, whether they are suspects or victims. Reasons might be mental health disorders, she wrote.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy