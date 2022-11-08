Even in a blowout win, a good coach will find things to nit-pick and areas where her team needs to improve. Believe it or not, Nicki Collen didn’t have to look hard. No. 18 Baylor showed enough flashes of blinding brilliance in its 88-50 season-opening win over Lamar Monday night that you might’ve thought the paparazzi had invaded the Ferrell Center. But there were also areas that still need a lot of fine-tuning, specifically in the realm of post defense.

19 HOURS AGO