WacoTrib.com
No. 18 Baylor women in process of fine-tuning as second game arrives
Even in a blowout win, a good coach will find things to nit-pick and areas where her team needs to improve. Believe it or not, Nicki Collen didn’t have to look hard. No. 18 Baylor showed enough flashes of blinding brilliance in its 88-50 season-opening win over Lamar Monday night that you might’ve thought the paparazzi had invaded the Ferrell Center. But there were also areas that still need a lot of fine-tuning, specifically in the realm of post defense.
WacoTrib.com
Perseverance pays off for Baylor kicker Mayers
When John Mayers lost his Baylor kicking job last year, he didn’t dive straight into the transfer portal like so many players in this era of college football. Mayers thought hard about what being a Baylor legacy meant to him since his father and grandfather graduated from the university.
WacoTrib.com
High school notebook: Bosqueville's Youens finalizes commitment to Baylor baseball
David Anderson knew there was something special about John Youens from the first time he heard the crack of his bat. Soon, the Bosqueville senior standout will be taking his skills just down the road to Baylor Ballpark, signing on to continue his baseball and academic career at Baylor on Wednesday.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor softball signs trio
East Bernard pitcher Lexie Warncke, Corpus Christi Ray infielder Leah Cran and Antonian College Preparatory infielder Paige King signed 2023 softball scholarships with Baylor. Warncke has pitched in 84 games in high school with a 1.39 ERA in her junior campaign. She also hit .448 with 47 hits and 35 RBIs in that season.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor soccer adds eight
Eight players in the 2023 class have signed with the Baylor soccer program, including five from Texas and one each from Nebraska, Florida and Illinois. Texas-based players include forward Callie Conrad from Mansfield Lake Ridge, defender Georgia Mulholland from Missouri City Ridge Point, midfielder Kaitlin Swann from Dallas Covenant, forward Skylar Zinnecker from Austin Westwood, and midfielder Theresa McCullough from Grapevine.
Bears Slide Up Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
12newsnow.com
Lamar avoids season opening scare
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University head coach Alvin Brooks’ young Cardinal squad got a scare Monday evening from St. Thomas, but Big Red walked away with a thrilling, 63-61, victory to start the year 1-0. Junior Chris Pryor led the Red and White with 23 points and was joined in double figures by classmate Jakevion Buckley (17). The junior duo led an offense that finished the night 21-of-54 (.389) from the field. Unfortunately, the Cardinals struggled to find the range from three-point land converting just 5-of-20 attempts.
Waco, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WacoTrib.com
Girls basketball season preview: Grown-up La Vega craves state title run
State-ranked at No. 2 in Class 4A, the La Vega girls basketball team is taking charge of its own destiny this season. With a nucleus of talented, experienced upperclassmen, head coach Marcus Willis Sr. and the Lady Pirates are aiming for a state title. “I’m excited about the growth for...
mysoutex.com
Davis inducted into LU Hall of Honor
Sinton resident Donald Davis was one of five Lamar University alumni athletes to be inducted into the university’s Cardinal Hall of Honor Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Beaumont school’s 42nd induction ceremony. The event was held at 10 a.m. in the Setzer Center Ballroom in Beaumont. That afternoon,...
Veterans Day | Check out these deals, events celebrating our brave service men, woman
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 celebrate and remember your veterans this weekend at these events. Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segements on veterans. Veterans Day is this Friday, 6 News has compiled a list of different events and deals that are happening across our viewing area.
What to do if you do win the Powerball tonight
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? Or the better question is, what should you do? “Hire an attorney that specializes in lottery winners,” Norm Mitchell said, the Regional Vice President of Primerica Financial Services in Killeen. “And believe it or not, there actually are attorneys that […]
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
Christian Manuel Hayes wins Texas House District 22
BEAUMONT, Texas — Democrat Christian “Manuel” Hayes has won the race for District 22 of the Texas House of Representatives. Hayes, defeated his Republican opponent Jacorion Randle. Hayes will take over the office from longtime Texas Rep. Joe Deshotel, who has held the seat for more than...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
KWTX
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
WacoTrib.com
School voters approve Crawford bond project, defeat China Spring tax rate hike
Crawford Independent School District voters approved a $10 million bond issue Tuesday that will pay for renovation of space at the old Crawford High School to create new middle school classrooms and ease enrollment pressures on the elementary school. In China Spring ISD, voters rejected a tax rate increase that...
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
WacoTrib.com
Sanchez-Miramontez wins JP race despite unresolved criminal case
Despite a pending misdemeanor criminal case tied to her service as mayor of Beverly Hills, Democrat Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez won on Tuesday to be the next justice of the peace for Precinct 5 in McLennan County. With all of 34 vote centers counted late Tuesday, Sanchez-Miramontez garnered 56% of the vote,...
