abc27.com
Late Pennsylvania State Rep. Tony DeLuca wins re-election one month after passing
(WHTM/AP) — The late Pennsylvania State Representative Tony DeLuca won re-election Tuesday night, one month after he passed away after a brief battle with lymphoma. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, DeLuca received nearly 86% of the vote running against Green Party candidate Queonia Livingston in the Pittsburgh-area 32nd House District.
abc27.com
Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 94% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 55% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 42%. “Tonight, voters from Gen...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Election Results: Pennsylvania U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor race, local elections
(WHTM) – Millions of Pennsylvanians cast their vote on November 8 in races that could decide the direction of Pennsylvania and the nation for years to come. Highlighting Pennsylvania ballots are the races for Governor and U.S. Senate where the Democrat candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both declared victory.
abc27.com
Nearly 1.2 million Pennsylvania mail ballots returned ahead of Election Day
(WHTM) – Nearly 1.2 million votes by mail ballots were returned ahead of Pennsylvania’s November 8 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, 82% of vote by mail ballots were returned as of 9 a.m. on November 8. A total of 1,439,579 ballot applications were accepted and 1,190,087 were returned.
abc27.com
Candidates vote in PA Senate, PA governor races
(WHTM) — Republican and Democrat candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania cast their ballots early Tuesday morning. Josh Shapiro, the Democrat nominee for governor, cast his ballot at Rydal in Abington Township, Montgomery County, at Rydal Elementary School. He was joined by members of his family and took questions from the media outside the school.
abc27.com
Austin Davis to be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lt. Governor
(WHTM) – Austin Davis will be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lieutenant Governor after Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night. Davis, who was endorsed by gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in the primary, received 63% support among the three-candidate primary race. The son of a union bus driver and a...
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
abc27.com
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off sold in York County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million dollars. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Big Mouth On The Run, located at 1308 North George Street in West York, sold a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. We Wish You a Merry Million is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
abc27.com
Multiple big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California.
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
