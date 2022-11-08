ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 94% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 55% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 42%. “Tonight, voters from Gen...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Candidates vote in PA Senate, PA governor races

(WHTM) — Republican and Democrat candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania cast their ballots early Tuesday morning. Josh Shapiro, the Democrat nominee for governor, cast his ballot at Rydal in Abington Township, Montgomery County, at Rydal Elementary School. He was joined by members of his family and took questions from the media outside the school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million dollars. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Big Mouth On The Run, located at 1308 North George Street in West York, sold a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. We Wish You a Merry Million is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Multiple big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy