BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
orangecountytribune.com
The election’s not over, but ….
As ballots continue to be counted today (Wednesday), most of the candidates for West Orange County offices who had a lead on Tuesday night appear to be building on their advantage. Additionally, California races for the House of Representatives are being closely watched nationally because they are considered likely to...
Laist.com
The Election Results, So Far, Are In.
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today on the final day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Your donation today will be matched dollar-for-dollar, so your gift's impact on local news will be twice as strong! Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Voter Turnout Already Over 20% in LA County
With Tuesday's deadline looming for people to cast their ballots, voter turnout in Los Angeles County was already slightly over 20% thanks to early voting.
coloradoboulevard.net
Sierra Madre Election Results
Final results for some races may be delayed due to heavy voting. Please refresh this page for latest results. Good morning, I’m Monica and I will be with until 2:00 am. SIERRA MADRE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE HR. Shall the general plan land use designation change...
wlv.org
November 8, 2022 Election Results
Your Voice Your Vote .... See/view Election Results for Westlake Village and Los Angeles County. Live results will be posted shortly after the polls close on November 8 at 8:00 pm. Find out how the process work and how to access the results.
Latest Election Night Results on the High-Stakes OC Supervisor Races
Election night results were neck-and-neck in the key race for a controlling majority on the powerful Orange County Board of Supervisors. Results as of 11:30 p.m. showed Democrat Katrina Foley’s lead narrowing to just 51% against Republican Pat Bates’ 49% in the critical 5th District race that will determine which party has a majority.
Live Election Updates: 2022 Midterm Election Results
Keep an eye on this page for updates on the 2022 midterm election results for vital races impacting our Santa Clarita Valley. Note: Numbers are being reported as results are being counted/finalized and are subject to change. Races with no challengers are not being reported on. All results are taken from the California Department of ...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
NBC Los Angeles
Election Day is Over, But Results Are Still Rolling In For These SoCal Races
Election day has come and gone in Southern California: the polls are long since closed, the maps are turning red and blue, and candidates on the left and the right are giving speeches. Some candidates could declare victory Tuesday night, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who easily sailed to...
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Voters Support Process for Supervisors to Remove Elected Sheriff
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has a critical new power Wednesday, with voters approving a measure that gives the board the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
edglentoday.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
spectrumnews1.com
Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
Orange County’s Congressional Races: Election Night Results
The election results are starting to pour in as voters start to pick which candidates they want to send to Washington D.C. to represent them at the Federal level. Here are the tallies for Orange County’s congressional races so far:. 47th District. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter started election night...
Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race
Early voting returns show Councilmember Rex Richardson with a 6.8 percentage-point lead in the Long Beach mayoral race over Councilmember Suzie Price. The post Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
LA County Voters Back Cannabis Business Tax Measure
Los Angeles County voters threw their weight behind a proposal that will impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted.
California Live Election Results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
The polls have closed and we're bringing you the latest results from Los Angeles and around the country.
Los Angeles mayor's race: Caruso, Bass remain neck-and-neck as new results to be released Friday
The race between U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso for who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles remains too close to call, and according to officials, the next batch of results won't be released until Friday.
newsnationnow.com
Rent control measures face an uncertain future
(NewsNation) — Going into the election, the economy was a top concern for voters, one reflected in rent control measures on the ballot. More than half of Americans pay more than 30% of their income in rent and inflation has impacted rent prices across the country. Two key rent...
