ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

The election’s not over, but ….

As ballots continue to be counted today (Wednesday), most of the candidates for West Orange County offices who had a lead on Tuesday night appear to be building on their advantage. Additionally, California races for the House of Representatives are being closely watched nationally because they are considered likely to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

The Election Results, So Far, Are In.

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today on the final day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Your donation today will be matched dollar-for-dollar, so your gift's impact on local news will be twice as strong! Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Sierra Madre Election Results

Final results for some races may be delayed due to heavy voting. Please refresh this page for latest results. Good morning, I’m Monica and I will be with until 2:00 am. SIERRA MADRE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE HR. Shall the general plan land use designation change...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
wlv.org

November 8, 2022 Election Results

Your Voice Your Vote .... See/view Election Results for Westlake Village and Los Angeles County. Live results will be posted shortly after the polls close on November 8 at 8:00 pm. Find out how the process work and how to access the results.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County polls are now closed; watch results here

The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
edglentoday.com

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsnationnow.com

Rent control measures face an uncertain future

(NewsNation) — Going into the election, the economy was a top concern for voters, one reflected in rent control measures on the ballot. More than half of Americans pay more than 30% of their income in rent and inflation has impacted rent prices across the country. Two key rent...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy