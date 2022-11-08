Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service, Salt Lake City issued a snow squall warning early Wednesday morning. In a tweet, The NWS said the warning would remain in effect until 6:30 a.m. The NWS warned of rapidly changing, possible white-out conditions. A second warning was issued a...
kslnewsradio.com
Winter storms hitting Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are covering the Salt Lake Valley in rain and snow and are expected to last throughout Thursday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Utah until Thursday at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning brought a lot of snow and rain including a snow squall warning.
Early snowfall totals bode well for Utah's drought conditions
The early snowfall seen across Utah this season is doing more than creating picturesque winter wonderland scenes; it's also providing hope for the state's drought conditions.
kjzz.com
Strong winter storm expected to impact roads across Beehive State, heavy snow in mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong winter storm is expected to impact roadways throughout the Beehive State, including heavy snow in the mountains. The storm will hit around noon on Tuesday and last until Thursday morning. Monday, 9:00 p.m. - Storm Timeline, According To 2News Meteorologist Chase Thomason.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
kslnewsradio.com
Mirror Lake Highway closes for the season
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Monday that Mirror Lake Highway, S.R. 150, was closed for the season. The highway joins three other seasonal roads in being closed down for the winter. The seasonal closure will likely last until May, according to UDOT. The highway...
ABC 4
Heavy Rain and Snow Move into Utah Tuesday Evening
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our active weather pattern continues for Election Day as a trough of low pressure starts to move through the Beehive State. Gusty winds remain over much of the region throughout the afternoon with the strongest winds along the West Desert and south through Iron County, a Wind Advisory remains in effect. The slow moving storm will continue to bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers through the region into the afternoon, becoming widespread and more intense this evening. Rain and snow intensities will increase tonight as a cold front sweeps through the state into Wednesday.
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona! Wind, rain and snow on Wednesday
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona as our next storm system moves in. Wind Advisories are in effect through Wednesday for much of northern Arizona. Peak gusts could reach 50 mph along the I-40 corridor which may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Here in...
utahbusiness.com
Not all of the ideas to save the Great Salt Lake are good ones.
Y ou’ve probably heard by now, but the Great Salt Lake is drying up. The lake reached record lows this summer, dropping to 4,190.1 feet in July. To put this in perspective, the lake was flexing about 3,000 square miles in the 90s. Now, it’s withered to less than 1,000.
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
kjzz.com
Utah snowpack off to good start; still too early to predict water impact
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thanks to a relatively early start to the winter weather, Utah's snowpack is kicking off the water year in great shape. However, there are still several months of winter to go, and, hopefully, several more after that of snowpack to help fill the state's streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
ksl.com
Are there enough shelter beds available for Utah's homeless this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — As an anticipated winter storm rolled through the Wasatch Front this week, it brought with it the first real test of a new state law requiring cities to come together and submit a plan for summer and winter overflow to the Utah Office of Homeless Services.
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
cowboystatedaily.com
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
KSLTV
Utah awarded grant to study critical mineral deposit, only found in West Desert
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Geological Survey has been awarded a federal grant to study Utah’s West Desert and its valuable mineral deposit. One of those minerals contains indium, which is used to create touchscreens for smartphones and display panels, along with other industrial uses, like windshields and solar panels.
