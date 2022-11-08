ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Snow squall warning issued for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service, Salt Lake City issued a snow squall warning early Wednesday morning. In a tweet, The NWS said the warning would remain in effect until 6:30 a.m. The NWS warned of rapidly changing, possible white-out conditions. A second warning was issued a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Winter storms hitting Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are covering the Salt Lake Valley in rain and snow and are expected to last throughout Thursday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Utah until Thursday at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning brought a lot of snow and rain including a snow squall warning.
UTAH STATE
Mirror Lake Highway closes for the season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Monday that Mirror Lake Highway, S.R. 150, was closed for the season. The highway joins three other seasonal roads in being closed down for the winter. The seasonal closure will likely last until May, according to UDOT. The highway...
UTAH STATE
Heavy Rain and Snow Move into Utah Tuesday Evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our active weather pattern continues for Election Day as a trough of low pressure starts to move through the Beehive State. Gusty winds remain over much of the region throughout the afternoon with the strongest winds along the West Desert and south through Iron County, a Wind Advisory remains in effect. The slow moving storm will continue to bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers through the region into the afternoon, becoming widespread and more intense this evening. Rain and snow intensities will increase tonight as a cold front sweeps through the state into Wednesday.
UTAH STATE
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Utah snowpack off to good start; still too early to predict water impact

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thanks to a relatively early start to the winter weather, Utah's snowpack is kicking off the water year in great shape. However, there are still several months of winter to go, and, hopefully, several more after that of snowpack to help fill the state's streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
UTAH STATE
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
LANDER, WY
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
IDAHO STATE
Utah awarded grant to study critical mineral deposit, only found in West Desert

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Geological Survey has been awarded a federal grant to study Utah’s West Desert and its valuable mineral deposit. One of those minerals contains indium, which is used to create touchscreens for smartphones and display panels, along with other industrial uses, like windshields and solar panels.
UTAH STATE

