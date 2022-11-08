ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Hopple

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass, police say. It happened sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No word on the cause of the crash. Police say the interstate will be shut down at I-74 and I-74 East “for several hours.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

21 year old dead in Clermont County crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after his car flipped over Thursday morning in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Zachery Shepherd, 21, of New Richmond, Ohio, was driving northbound on SR 132 shortly before 1 a.m. when his 2012 Chrysler 200 went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, then flipped over on its top, Lt. Dexter Howard said.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old woman charged in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August. It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton officers return to duty after being cleared in deadly shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25,...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along west I-74 in Miamitown

MIAMITOWN, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash congesting traffic and causing delays along westbound I-74 at state Route 128 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Miamitown, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
MIAMITOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HARRISON, OH
Fox 19

3 teens arrested after shots fired in Goshen

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three Fairfield teens are in custody after police say they fired shots in a residential area in Goshen Township early Thursday morning and then fled. Police responded to 1785 SR 28 around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Goshen Township Police Chief Bob...
FAIRFIELD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Four In Custody Following Home Invasion in Green Township

Two police pursuits ensued with shots fired at a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - Four suspects are in custody following a home invasion in Green Township. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Green Township Police responded to a home invasion in the 5900 block of Calmhaven...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 adults, 2 juveniles under arrest following home invasion, chase

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky. Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy