Fox 19
Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Hopple
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass, police say. It happened sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No word on the cause of the crash. Police say the interstate will be shut down at I-74 and I-74 East “for several hours.”
Fox 19
21 year old dead in Clermont County crash
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after his car flipped over Thursday morning in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Zachery Shepherd, 21, of New Richmond, Ohio, was driving northbound on SR 132 shortly before 1 a.m. when his 2012 Chrysler 200 went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, then flipped over on its top, Lt. Dexter Howard said.
Fox 19
19-year-old woman charged in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August. It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.
Fox 19
Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
Fox 19
Hamilton officers return to duty after being cleared in deadly shooting
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25,...
Person found shot, killed at Fayette County cemetery
A deceased person who was found at Everton Cemetery earlier this week had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, officials now say.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Triple Crown Boulevard and Frogtown Road near Walton
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Triple Crown Boulevard and Frogtown Road near Walton.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along west I-74 in Miamitown
MIAMITOWN, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash congesting traffic and causing delays along westbound I-74 at state Route 128 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Miamitown, Wednesday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Trenton Oxford Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Trenton Oxford Road in the City of Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison.
Fox 19
3 teens arrested after shots fired in Goshen
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three Fairfield teens are in custody after police say they fired shots in a residential area in Goshen Township early Thursday morning and then fled. Police responded to 1785 SR 28 around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Goshen Township Police Chief Bob...
36-year-old in 'critical but stable' condition following Fairfield shooting
A 36-year-old man was found shot multiple times along Sherwood Drive in Fairfield on Tuesday. Police have not arrested anyone or identified any suspects.
eaglecountryonline.com
Four In Custody Following Home Invasion in Green Township
Two police pursuits ensued with shots fired at a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - Four suspects are in custody following a home invasion in Green Township. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Green Township Police responded to a home invasion in the 5900 block of Calmhaven...
Fox 19
Butler County fatal shooting could have been politically motivated: 911 calls
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A murder investigation in Butler County is suspected of being politically motivated, according to recently released 911 calls. On Saturday afternoon, Butler County deputies were dispatched to an Okeana home for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, deputies found resident Anthony King, 43, dead...
Fox 19
2 adults, 2 juveniles under arrest following home invasion, chase
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky. Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according...
Fox 19
Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on State Route 129 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on State Route 129 in Liberty Township.
