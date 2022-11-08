ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Hosts Charleston Southern in Second Game of 2022

Between last week’s exhibition and Monday night’s season opener, Ohio State hasn’t yet met an opponent that’s pushed it beyond a 38-point margin of victory. Charleston Southern Schottenstein Center 6:30 p.m. BTN. Charleston Southern could make things a bit more competitive Thursday at the Schottenstein Center,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Recap Wild Weather Conditions at Northwestern, Give Thoughts on Improving Offense and Defense in Final Stretch of the Season

The weather conditions last weekend against Northwestern certainly made life difficult at times for Ohio State. The Buckeyes entered their matchup with the Wildcats as 38-point favorites, but only managed a 21-7 victory over one-win Northwestern. A good portion of the slog could be attributed to strong wind gusts that made the thought of throwing the ball a foolhardy errand at best.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

In-State Prospects Chris Henry Jr. and Jake Cook to Visit Ohio State This Weekend, Four-Star 2024 DE Nigel Smith Considering Attending Michigan Game

Cincinnati wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was one of the best prospects to camp at Ohio State last summer, regardless of class. That’s a pretty impressive feat, considering it led to the 2026 prospect picking up an offer from the Buckeyes before ever playing a high school game. Boasting a 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame, Henry won individual drill after individual drill, especially beating defensive backs on deep routes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says 2023 Signees Make Up "A Really Exceptional Class," Bruce Thornton and Sean McNeil Discuss Potential For 2022-23 Buckeyes

Chris Holtmann is thrilled about his 2023 recruiting class, and he has every right to be. The Buckeyes signed the No. 5 class in the country on Wednesday with a group that includes three four-star, top-50 overall prospects (Scotty Middleton, Taison Chatman and Devin Royal) and one three-star recruit (Austin Parks).
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day

Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star 2024 Defensive End Eddrick Houston Includes Ohio State in His Top 10 Schools List and Several Commits Impress on the Gridiron

One of Ohio State’s top defensive end targets in the 2024 class has started to narrow down his recruitment. Five-star Georgia prospect Eddrick Houston released a top 10 on Tuesday consisting of Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU. The recruitment of Houston...
COLUMBUS, OH
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup

Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit

Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
OHIO STATE

