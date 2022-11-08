Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Hosts Charleston Southern in Second Game of 2022
Between last week’s exhibition and Monday night’s season opener, Ohio State hasn’t yet met an opponent that’s pushed it beyond a 38-point margin of victory. Charleston Southern Schottenstein Center 6:30 p.m. BTN. Charleston Southern could make things a bit more competitive Thursday at the Schottenstein Center,...
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Recap Wild Weather Conditions at Northwestern, Give Thoughts on Improving Offense and Defense in Final Stretch of the Season
The weather conditions last weekend against Northwestern certainly made life difficult at times for Ohio State. The Buckeyes entered their matchup with the Wildcats as 38-point favorites, but only managed a 21-7 victory over one-win Northwestern. A good portion of the slog could be attributed to strong wind gusts that made the thought of throwing the ball a foolhardy errand at best.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Expects Indiana to Play Fast on Saturday and Understands Ohio State Needs to Play Its "Best Football in November"
After Ohio State's 21-7 win over Northwestern last weekend, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to recap the game and preview his team's matchup with Indiana on Saturday. Here are some of the highlights from The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan. Ryan Day. On the practice week.
saturdaytradition.com
Mason Arnold, Ohio State LS, talks ‘bittersweet’ starting role following injury to Bradley Robinson
Mason Arnold is the new starting long snapper for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former walk-on was thrust into starting action after Bradley Robinson suffered a knee injury against Iowa in Week 9. Robinson is considered one of the best long-snappers in the nation and was a semi-finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2021.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Dominates Second Half, Forces 29 Turnovers to Take Down No. 5 Tennessee, 87-75, in Season Opener
Ohio State women’s basketball started its season with a top-five win. The 14th-ranked Buckeyes began their 2022-23 campaign with a bang as they defeated fifth-ranked Tennessee, 87-75, in their season opener at the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday. Team 1 2 3 4 FINAL. OHIO STATE 16 17 30 24...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cruises to a 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris in A Season-Opening Blowout At Home
When Zed Key’s first-ever college 3-point attempt went down just 55 seconds into Monday’s season opener, it seemed an obvious indication of the type of night in store for Robert Morris. When Zed Key’s first-ever college 3-point attempt went down just 55 seconds into Monday’s season opener, it...
Eleven Warriors
In-State Prospects Chris Henry Jr. and Jake Cook to Visit Ohio State This Weekend, Four-Star 2024 DE Nigel Smith Considering Attending Michigan Game
Cincinnati wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was one of the best prospects to camp at Ohio State last summer, regardless of class. That’s a pretty impressive feat, considering it led to the 2026 prospect picking up an offer from the Buckeyes before ever playing a high school game. Boasting a 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame, Henry won individual drill after individual drill, especially beating defensive backs on deep routes.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says 2023 Signees Make Up "A Really Exceptional Class," Bruce Thornton and Sean McNeil Discuss Potential For 2022-23 Buckeyes
Chris Holtmann is thrilled about his 2023 recruiting class, and he has every right to be. The Buckeyes signed the No. 5 class in the country on Wednesday with a group that includes three four-star, top-50 overall prospects (Scotty Middleton, Taison Chatman and Devin Royal) and one three-star recruit (Austin Parks).
ocolly.com
OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day
Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Taison Chatman, Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal and Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Many Tickets At Or Below Face Value For Ohio State’s Game Against Indiana
This marks your last chance to watch the Buckeyes at home this season at an affordable price.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Enters 2022-23 Season with High Expectations Ahead of Immediate Test Against Fifth-Ranked Tennessee
Coming off of its most successful season in five years, Ohio State women’s basketball enters the 2022-23 campaign with the potential and belief that it can go even further this year. After a one-year postseason ban prevented the Buckeyes from playing in the postseason in 2021, Ohio State won...
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Defensive End Eddrick Houston Includes Ohio State in His Top 10 Schools List and Several Commits Impress on the Gridiron
One of Ohio State’s top defensive end targets in the 2024 class has started to narrow down his recruitment. Five-star Georgia prospect Eddrick Houston released a top 10 on Tuesday consisting of Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU. The recruitment of Houston...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Frontrunner for the Heisman, the Buckeyes and Wolverines Are On a Collision Course and Ryan Watts Still Won't Say the Word “Michigan”
The Ohio State University men's basketball team is off to a great start. The Buckeyes defeated Robert Morris, 91-53, on Monday in their season opener and are still in the running to go undefeated. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. STROUD FOR HEISMAN. One of the positive storylines to...
Eleven Warriors
Jesse Mendez Named NCAA Wrestler of the Week After Winning Michigan State Open Tournament Championship
Freshman Jesse Mendez was named NCAA Wrestler of the Week on Monday after running through the 133-pound field in the Michigan State Open tournament over the weekend. As a team, the Buckeyes won eight titles in the first action of the season and had three second-place finishes. Mendez had no...
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
columbusmonthly.com
Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup
Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
