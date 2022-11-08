ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven

After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
DURHAM, NC
Sporting News

North Carolina's Armando Bacot understands the business of basketball, and basketball comes first

To so many who follow college athletics, the manner in which North Carolina star Armando Bacot is earning money is what is most interesting. That, and the fact it’s no longer against NCAA rules for him to generate income by endorsing products and companies, by acting in a popular television program. What may fascinate more, though, is how he chooses to spend his various paychecks, estimated by some to be in the neighborhood of a half-million dollars.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
SFGate

UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
DAVIS, CA
247Sports

NFL analyst compares North Carolina's Drake Maye to Josh Allen

Drake Maye has been one of college football's biggest surprises this season. Through nine games, the redshirt freshman has completed 71.2 percent of his passes for 2,964 yards and 31 touchdowns against three interceptions. Maye leads the country in total offense (386.3 yards per game) and ranks second in total touchdowns (35). With the Tar Heels (8-1) off to their best start since 2015, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says quarterback-needy NFL teams should hold off on drafting a quarterback until next season, so they have a shot at landing Maye.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class

RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
RALEIGH, NC

