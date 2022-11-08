Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Related
West Virginia Pulls Away Late in Season-Opener
The Mountaineers move past Mount. St. Mary's
How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven
After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
CBS Sports
Watch App. State vs. North Carolina Central: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: North Carolina Central 0-1; App. State 1-0 The App. State Mountaineers will play host again and welcome the North Carolina Central Eagles to Holmes Convocation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory.
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
South Carolina tips off its season against a familiar foe in the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Head coach Lamont Paris looks to get his team on the right foot.
Sporting News
North Carolina's Armando Bacot understands the business of basketball, and basketball comes first
To so many who follow college athletics, the manner in which North Carolina star Armando Bacot is earning money is what is most interesting. That, and the fact it’s no longer against NCAA rules for him to generate income by endorsing products and companies, by acting in a popular television program. What may fascinate more, though, is how he chooses to spend his various paychecks, estimated by some to be in the neighborhood of a half-million dollars.
Clemson Blanks Wake Forest, Advances To ACC Championship Match
No. 18 Clemson (13-5-1) went on the road and controlled the entirety of the ACC semifinal match at No. 20 Wake Forest (14-5-0), defeating the fourth-seeded Demon Deacons 2-0 on Wednesday night. Just as they (...)
SFGate
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
247Sports
NFL analyst compares North Carolina's Drake Maye to Josh Allen
Drake Maye has been one of college football's biggest surprises this season. Through nine games, the redshirt freshman has completed 71.2 percent of his passes for 2,964 yards and 31 touchdowns against three interceptions. Maye leads the country in total offense (386.3 yards per game) and ranks second in total touchdowns (35). With the Tar Heels (8-1) off to their best start since 2015, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says quarterback-needy NFL teams should hold off on drafting a quarterback until next season, so they have a shot at landing Maye.
UCF Drops Double Overtime Thriller to UNC Ashville
Taylor Hendricks had an impressive debut in UCF’s season-opening loss to UNC Asheville.
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class
RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
Comments / 0