SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
DAVIS, CA
Hays Post

Hays native signs to play for D1 Oregon State basketball

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Gavin Marrs who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2023-24 season. Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound forward, attends Ellensburg High School in Ellensburg, Wash....
CORVALLIS, OR

