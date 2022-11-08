CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Gavin Marrs who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2023-24 season. Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound forward, attends Ellensburg High School in Ellensburg, Wash....

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO