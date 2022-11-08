Read full article on original website
LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022
As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia's 11 congressional districts -- the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021.
How does this year's voter turnout compare to previous midterm elections?
NORFOLK, Va. — According to the Virginia Department of Elections, nearly 950,000 people have voted absentee for the 2022 midterms in the Commonwealth as of Monday night. That is nearly three times the number of absentee ballots in the 2018 midterm election in Virginia. With all 11 of Virginia’s...
Gov. Youngkin reacts to midterm election results
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the midst of Republicans not seeing that “red wave” many expected, Governor Glenn Youngkin is now speaking out about the midterms. He says the results represent an opportunity and a challenge for the GOP. WVEC reports that Gov. Youngkin was pleased that Republicans...
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
Election results in Virginia
The Election Day polls in Virginia closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. This post will update as results come in.
Good wins re-election in the 5th District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Bob Good has won re-election to the 5th District, according to the Associated Press. Good, who is in his first term, ran on a campaign of securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting the national debt. Good defeated Democrat Josh Throneburg. “All Americans...
Do I need to bring my voter registration to the polls to vote in Virginia?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Election Day when voters are preparing to go to the polls, a few questions often pop up: What do I have to bring with me? Do I need to bring my voter registration? Do I have to bring an ID?. Here's a quick checklist...
Election results show Virginia still moderate, says political expert
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Democrats took two of three competitive congressional races Tuesday night. “The most significant victory, I think by far, was in the new 7th district, Abigail Spanberger, the incumbent Democrat, basically had to move all of her operations up north, and she managed to win in a district in a year like this probably should have gone Republican,” said Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics.
Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
Rep. Spanberger wins reelection in Virginia
Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
Effort to block Virginia from using voting machines fails
A last-minute push to upend how Virginia counts its votes was dismissed Monday after the man behind the legal effort didn't show up to court.
Election Results: Local races in Central Virginia
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Wittman wins re-election in 1st District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Republican Rob Wittman has won the 1st District race. Wittman, an eight-term congressman, was facing Democrat Herb Jones and third-party candidate David Foster. With redistricting, the 1st District now covers parts of Chesterfield, King William and New Kent counties, among others. During the campaign season, Wittman said...
Election Live: Republicans make some gains in Virginia but not all they wanted
Want news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for one of our free email newsletters. We now have three different ones — daily, weekly and weather. Want to see us add an education reporter? You can help fund this position. Here’s how. Also, from now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000.
Expert says this Virginia race could predict national political trends
On election night, all eyes will be on Virginia as both parties fight for control of the U.S. House of representatives.
1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
Virginia legislator proposes term limits for all General Assembly members
A delegate from Virginia Beach has proposed an amendment to the Virginia constitution that would place term limits on all members of the General Assembly.
Gov. Youngkin weighs in on Spanberger-Vega race in Virginia, Trump's plans
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) appeared on the CBS News Election Night special to discuss election results in Virginia and around the country.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
