ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Gov. Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the midst of Republicans not seeing that “red wave” many expected, Governor Glenn Youngkin is now speaking out about the midterms. He says the results represent an opportunity and a challenge for the GOP. WVEC reports that Gov. Youngkin was pleased that Republicans...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Good wins re-election in the 5th District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Bob Good has won re-election to the 5th District, according to the Associated Press. Good, who is in his first term, ran on a campaign of securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting the national debt. Good defeated Democrat Josh Throneburg. “All Americans...
POWHATAN, VA
NBC12

Election results show Virginia still moderate, says political expert

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Democrats took two of three competitive congressional races Tuesday night. “The most significant victory, I think by far, was in the new 7th district, Abigail Spanberger, the incumbent Democrat, basically had to move all of her operations up north, and she managed to win in a district in a year like this probably should have gone Republican,” said Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Wittman wins re-election in 1st District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Republican Rob Wittman has won the 1st District race. Wittman, an eight-term congressman, was facing Democrat Herb Jones and third-party candidate David Foster. With redistricting, the 1st District now covers parts of Chesterfield, King William and New Kent counties, among others. During the campaign season, Wittman said...
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
WJLA

1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy