Muskegon Heights school board says it needs more communication from district's managing firm to develop corrective action plan

Muskegon Heights Academy says management company isn’t cooperating with efforts to fix problems
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Attorneys for the Muskegon Heights Academy System Board say New Paradigm for Education, the academy’s management company, has not cooperated with ongoing efforts to mitigate staffing shortages, compliance violations, management issues and other concerns. The academy’s lawyers claim that New Paradigm has been “resistant...
Concerns about wall close two Grand Rapids schools for now
Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School have been closed over concerns that a wall could collapse.
$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
Voters elect 2 incumbents, 2 newcomers for Muskegon Heights school board seats
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - Voters elected two newcomers and two incumbents to the Muskegon Heights Board of Education in Tuesday’s general election. Majorie Cook, Trinell Renee Scott, Dee Oakes and Julius Muhammad were selected among five candidates on Nov. 8, for the six-year seats. Newcomer Dee Oakes led all...
Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
Snyder wins state House seat representing most of Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Democrat Will Snyder will be headed to Lansing to represent much of Muskegon County in the state House 87th District after a victory at the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8. Snyder defeated Republican Michael L. Hausien by a tally of 19,292 votes to 12,040 votes, according...
Incumbents defeated as 3 newcomers will join Grand Rapids City Commission
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids will have three new faces on its seven-member city commission. Two incumbent city commissioners faced challenges Tuesday, Nov. 8, and were both defeated. In the Third Ward race – left open by term-limited Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear – another newcomer also won.
Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
Fillmore Complex in Ottawa County without power, not impacting Election Day operations
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex located in West Olive is currently without power. In a release from Ottawa County, officials say the Sheriff's headquarters, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices are all impacted by the outage. Officials are emphasizing to voters this does not affect...
Judge selected to preside over murder case against Grand Rapids police officer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County judge has been selected to preside over a high-profile murder case against a Grand Rapids police officer charged with fatally shooting a Black motorist during a traffic stop. Judge Christina Elmore is assigned to oversee the case against 31-year-old Christopher Schurr, beginning...
Kristian Grant wins state House seat in 82nd District by big margin
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Democrat Kristian Grant handily won the race for the state House’s 82nd District. Grant beat Republican Ryan Malinoski by a vote of 23,972 to 7,945, according to unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office. Green Party member Gerard W. Akkerhuis had 475 votes.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Governor’s race, ballot proposals bring high voter turnout in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Describing the election process as busy from the start, Muskegon County’s election coordinator Lori Hayes said county-wide turnout for the 2022 gubernatorial election has been strong in-person, with more absentee ballots being returned than the 2020 election. “We had over 20,000 absentee ballots. And...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Nov. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will decide several state, local and federal elections, tax requests, ballot questions and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested races in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Muskegon judicial candidate Jason Kolkema, facing domestic violence charges, loses race
Jason Kolkema, the judicial candidate who was captured on camera apparently whipping his girlfriend with a belt this summer, lost in a landslide election Tuesday — defeated by a woman who took 72% of the vote. Attorney Jenny L. McNeill handily defeated Kolkema 40,834 votes to 15,880, according to Muskegon County’s election results...
State Rep. Rachel Hood wins 81st state House seat over Lynn Afendoulis
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, has won the race for the state’s 81st House District. With 55% of the vote, Hood beat former state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids, 26,167 to 20,835, according to the unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
Election 2022: Michigan decides on abortion, governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Big offices and big issues were on the line in the Nov. 8 election, including the race for governor and a ballot proposal that, if passed, would enshrine the right to abortions in the state constitution. The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office was anticipating...
