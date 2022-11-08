ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights school board says it needs more communication from district's managing firm to develop corrective action plan

 2 days ago
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon Heights Academy says management company isn’t cooperating with efforts to fix problems

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Attorneys for the Muskegon Heights Academy System Board say New Paradigm for Education, the academy’s management company, has not cooperated with ongoing efforts to mitigate staffing shortages, compliance violations, management issues and other concerns. The academy’s lawyers claim that New Paradigm has been “resistant...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
mibiz.com

$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPMATTERS

Election 2022: Michigan decides on abortion, governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Big offices and big issues were on the line in the Nov. 8 election, including the race for governor and a ballot proposal that, if passed, would enshrine the right to abortions in the state constitution. The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office was anticipating...
MICHIGAN STATE
