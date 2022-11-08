Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
NH single-family home inventory is up slightly, but it’s still a seller’s market
MANCHESTER, NH – A continuing slight increase in inventory is a good thing in New Hampshire’s impossibly tight housing market, but not enough to ease the pressure that’s having ripple effects throughout the state’s economy. And even with a few more houses available, and the median...
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
manchesterinklink.com
How utilities make profits in NH
Captain Ahab here, with some information about what I am hoping to harpoon as I sail around. I’m not the fictional Captain Ahab, the monomaniacal sea captain invented by author Herman Melville in the great American novel from the Nineteenth Century, Moby-Dick. Rather than hunt whales, I am firmly planted here on land and the target of my harpoon is bloated utility ROE.
manchesterinklink.com
Ray and Roy earning awards at annual NH Lodging and Restaurant Association dinner
CONCORD, N.H. – There will be two Manchester restaurant professionals being honored when the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association (NHLRA) holds its annual awards dinner on Nov. 14. Kim Roy will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work at what is now the DoubleTree by Hilton...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Biomass company files for bankruptcy
Stored Solar LLC, a West Enfield, Me.-based company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy while owing money to several companies and after receiving a $13 million bailout by Maine lawmakers. According to news reports, the company that had...
nhbr.com
Opinion: The more solar energy New Hampshire uses, the more ratepayers gain
These are difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500+ New Hampshire workers employed. In...
Rebate program available to Massachusetts residents to help install heat pumps, an environmentally friendly way to heat your home
The Biden Administration announced new financial support programs to help households install heat pumps, and lower the cost of heating their home.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable
FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
manchesterinklink.com
NH voters appear to turn down constitutional convention, retire Register of Probate role
CONCORD, NH – Voters appeared to split the two statewide ballot questions on Tuesday, approving an amendment to the state’s Constitution to remove a role that had already been made redundant, but turning down a chance to re-work the state’s guiding document through a Constitutional Convention. The...
businessnhmagazine.com
UNH Research Warns NH’s Climate is Already Changing
Climate scientists at the University of NH in Durham released a report at the end of June cautioning that the Granite State has become warmer and wetter since the 1970s. The state can expect a new normal with higher temperatures and more extreme precipitation events if changes are not made to reduce emissions and greenhouse gases as well as transition to efficient low carbon sources of energy.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu glides to a fourth term as New Hampshire governor
CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu cruised to a rare fourth term as New Hampshire governor, defeating his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman. Sununu stressed fiscal management and what he called his steady stewardship of New Hampshire’s economy, as Sherman argued Sununu had “broken trust with New Hampshire” by signing a law that bans almost all abortions after 24 weeks.
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
5 things to expect from Maura Healey as governor of Massachusetts
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey shattered barriers Tuesday night as she became the first openly gay person and woman to be elected governor of the commonwealth. Together with Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, the pair forge the state’s first all-female executive ticket. Once they are sworn...
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000
If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
laconiadailysun.com
How the New Hampshire Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well, life happens, and so do moves. Sometimes moving is inevitable. You move for a new job, because you are in a military family, or...
WMUR.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Monday drawing
CONCORD, N.H. — One lucky person finally won the Powerball jackpot that topped $2 billion. They did not buy the ticket in New Hampshire, though there was one big win in the Granite State. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Foods Plus on Plaistow Road...
400-member New Hampshire House splits almost evenly
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire, where unofficial election results show an almost even divide in the 400-member House. Republicans appear to have retained control of the chamber, but will have the slimmest majority of either party in at least three decades, according to unofficial results from the House clerk. If those results hold, the House would be made up of 203 Republicans and 197 Democrats. The Associated Press has not called many of the races, and recounts are likely. While the 24-member state Senate has generally been more stable, control of the House has flipped in six of the last nine elections, most recently in 2020 when Republicans gained a 26-vote majority. The GOP’s largest advantage was during the 2011-12 session, when they held nearly three-quarters of the seats.
