Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
Campbell facing steep odds against balanced NC State
NC State will look for another balanced performance when it hosts Campbell on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Five players scored
SFGate
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
No. 7 Duke looking to gel vs. South Carolina Upstate
It’s always supposed to be about building a foundation during early nonconference games, but for No. 7 Duke there were
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
The UNC basketball recruit will head to Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season.
UNC Basketball vs College of Charleston Preview
The Tar Heels will look to bounce back after a pedestrian start to a campaign with sky-high expectations.
SFGate
Panther Perfection | St. Mary’s Football Takes 10-0 Mark Into NCS Playoffs
With Its Third Coach In As Many Seasons, Berkeley’s St. Mary’s Football Program Went From 3-7 In 2021 To An Improbable NCS No. 1 Seed •. Kyle Goree couldn’t stop smiling. In the moments after a 28-20 win over host St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo, Goree and his St....
Comments / 0