FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles, Emanuel Miller and No. 14 TCU got an early wake-up call while barely avoiding a season-opening upset. Miles hit a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to finally put the Horned Frogs ahead to stay in TCU’s 73-72 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a seven-win team last season. Miller sparked a rally right after halftime after the Golden Lions led by 20 points early. “Every game moving forward ... we’ve got to know that for 40 minutes we’ve got to compete. Every possession matters, every single play matters, every execution we do matters,” Miller said. “We are one of the best teams in the country. And so we’ve just got to prepare and be the best team.” Miles, the preseason Big 12 player of the year, hit from beyond the top of the key for a 71-68 lead. Chuck O’Bannon made two free throws with 19 seconds left, but his miss with 5 seconds remaining gave the Golden Lions one more shot. Trejon Ware’s baseline jumper ricocheted off the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO