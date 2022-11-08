Read full article on original website
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Kansas
Who: Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) vs. Kansas (6-3, 3-3) When: Saturday, November 12, 6:00 p.m. (CT) Media: ESPN+ Big 12 Now (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Kansas (16) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Kansas (2-10, 1-8) Series History: Texas Tech leads 21-2 Last...
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Baylor
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. On Adrian Martinez improving... "I've seen him improve a lot. Just understanding our offense being able to facilitate and everything. Being able to check plays see what defenses are doing, figuring out what we want to do and just attack them."
Bet On It: Kansas State at Baylor
Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Following...
Miles' late 3 gets No. 14 TCU past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-72
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles, Emanuel Miller and No. 14 TCU got an early wake-up call while barely avoiding a season-opening upset. Miles hit a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to finally put the Horned Frogs ahead to stay in TCU’s 73-72 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a seven-win team last season. Miller sparked a rally right after halftime after the Golden Lions led by 20 points early. “Every game moving forward ... we’ve got to know that for 40 minutes we’ve got to compete. Every possession matters, every single play matters, every execution we do matters,” Miller said. “We are one of the best teams in the country. And so we’ve just got to prepare and be the best team.” Miles, the preseason Big 12 player of the year, hit from beyond the top of the key for a 71-68 lead. Chuck O’Bannon made two free throws with 19 seconds left, but his miss with 5 seconds remaining gave the Golden Lions one more shot. Trejon Ware’s baseline jumper ricocheted off the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded.
North Carolina A&T preps for matchups with Iowa, Iowa State
North Carolina A&T came away with an easy win in its season debut, but things will get tougher this weekend. The post North Carolina A&T preps for matchups with Iowa, Iowa State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SFGate
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
Kansas State impresses to beat UT-Rio Grande Valley in Jerome Tang’s debut
Markquis Nowell and Nae’Qwan Tomlin each scored 14 points as the Jerome Tang era got off to a flashy start
Batcho, No. 25 Texas Tech overpower Northwestern State 73-49
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Daniel Batcho led a balanced attack with 12 points as No. 25 Texas Tech beat Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night in the season opener for both teams. “I was just trying to be aggressive out there,” Batcho, a 6-foot, 11-inch sophomore, said. “I felt confident.” Batcho added 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who broke open a close game. Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for Texas Tech, which shot 24 for 46 from the floor. “We talk to our guys about not beating ourselves,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “Their offensive rebounding hurt us. We had a lot of mistakes, and we have a lot we can learn from. We have a young, young team, and we have to be patient.”
Ole Miss braces for stern test from FAU
Mississippi didn’t have an easy time winning its season opener, and it could face another stiff test in its next
After close call in opener, Minnesota hosts St. Francis (NY)
Minnesota is awaiting Jamison Battle’s recovery from foot surgery and Dawson Garcia looks like the top option to fill the
thedailytexan.com
No. 1 Texas volleyball ready to redeem Iowa State loss earlier this year
When the Longhorns lost their first match of the season to unranked Iowa State on Oct. 19, the then-unanimous No. 1 team in the country was knocked from its perch at the top of the AVCA Coaches Poll. Texas has since regained its No. 1 ranking with just the lone...
Ole Miss is 'high' on the list for 2024 4-star WR David Washington
Four-star wide receiver David Washington told On3 that Ole Miss is ‘high’ on the list of contenders for his commitment. He is a top-250 prospect in the 2024 On3 Consensus.
Oklahoma State seeks consistent effort when hosting Southern Illinois
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton wasn’t terribly concerned that his team missed their first 11 3-point attempts in Monday night’s
