Changes to school start times and the impact on teen sleep and academic performance

BIXBY, Okla. — Sports practices, part time jobs and homework can all make for a late bedtime, and some teens have to answer the alarm just five or six hours later to catch the bus. Experts say teens shouldn’t start their school day before 8:30 a.m. In this FOX23 Investigation, we look into which districts are making changes and what impact it’s having on performance.

One in three adults don’t get enough sleep. Teenagers need even more sleep than adults and many of them aren’t getting it.

FOX23 looked into the changes some local school leaders are making and why.

Back in 2019, Bixby’s superintendent reached out to families suggesting a change to bell times, citing research that showed why it’s better for students. Now, the bell doesn’t ring at Bixby High School until 8:50 a.m.

“If you ask the average high school student, they’ll say 8:50 in the morning is early, but it’s as not as early as it once was,” said Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller.

Superintendent Miller said research shows it’s clearly the best option.

“Those first and second period classes were challenging because the kids were sleepy,” said Miller.

“The research shows adolescents need that extra sleep time, their circadian rhythms are different and anyone who has had a teenager at home knows that to be true, and we were experiencing that in our classrooms,” Miller later said.

Senior Riley Bartmess said before Union Public Schools pushed back the high school start time, from 8:10 a.m. last year to 8:35 a.m. this year, she was running on fumes.

“If I wanted to get ready and look pretty, I had to get up around 7 or 6:30,” she said.

Bartmess said she feels more rested this year.

Union school leaders told FOX23 that the research was a factor, but the primary driver was challenges finding enough bus drivers. So, they had to adjust bell times at all schools this year.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the CDC and the American Medical Association all recommend high schools start at 8:30 a.m., or later, to allow students to get the sleep they need. Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) high schools start at 8:30 a.m., but Broken Arrow High School starts at 7:50 a.m. That means in many cases, those teens have to be at the bus stop by 6:45 a.m. The bell rings at Owasso High School at 8 a.m.

Kendall Welborn is a senior at Owasso High School. She said she thinks the start time needs to be later.

“I think that it’s significantly earlier than it should be,” she said.

When asked if she felt like she was sleep deprived, Welborn said “for sure.”

Welborn said she wishes Owasso school leaders would look at the research and make a change to benefit students.

“They’re tired, they can’t do their work, or they’re not enthusiastic about what’s going on, and so it definitely puts a strain on our ability to obtain education but also our ability to just participate as like kids at a school,” she said.

“And the science backs it up, they’ve done studies, the later kids start school, especially in high school when they’re teenagers, the more healthy they are both mentally and physically,” she later said.

According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, the average teen doesn’t even feel sleepy until 10:45 p.m., so pushing back school start times makes it easier for teens to get the recommended eight to ten hours of sleep. Those same researchers link later start times to a drop in teen substance abuse, depression and consumption of caffeinated drinks.

Self-described ‘night ‘owl’ Bartmess said while she does appreciate the later start time at Union High School, the later dismissal time of 3:37 p.m. can make it a crunch to get to club soccer practice or an after-school job.

It’s even more of a scramble for teens in Bixby or Jenks. In Bixby, the school day ends at 3:51 p.m. In Jenks, the last bell doesn’t ring until 3:55 p.m. Jenks has the latest start time and school leaders said research was a huge part of why they pushed back the start time for 7th through 12th graders to 9:15 a.m. in 2017.

Bartmess also said she thinks that the later start time at Union is getting her ready for college next year.

“Unless you wanted to do a class at like 8 a.m., I mean that’s you and go for it, but I’m probably going to pick the 10 a.m. or 12 p.m. classes so it’s just set me up a lot better,” she said.

FOX23 also asked what she thought would be an ideal start time.

“I think, reasonably, anytime around 9 o’clock in the morning makes the most sense,” Bartmess said.

University of Minnesota researchers said high schools that pushed back start times have seen improved student performance. Jenks school leaders are meeting to go over that data this month. In Bixby, the superintendent said it’s hard to measure an improvement in student performance, but anecdotally, teachers are reporting students seem happier and more engaged.

Owasso and TPS school leaders told FOX23 they have not considered pushing back start times. Broken Arrow school leaders told FOX23 they’ve looked into it, but with the geographical size of the district and the limited number of bus drivers, they couldn’t find a way to make it work without having elementary students out at the bus stop at 6:30am. It’s a puzzle they are still trying to solve.

