Minneapolis, MN

MLB Trade Rumors

Astros’ Will Smith, Trey Mancini become free agents

Left-hander Will Smith and first baseman Trey Mancini were both included on the MLBPA’s latest update of players reaching free agency, indicating that the options on their contracts with the Astros weren’t picked up. In Smith’s case, that means the team declined a $13M club option in favor of a $1M buyout. Mancini, meanwhile, had a $10M mutual option with a $250K buyout. It’s not clear yet whether Mancini or the team declined their end of that arrangement, but the result is the same: Mancini will become a free agent for the first time in his career.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support

The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
BRONX, NY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Reds decline option in Mike Minor's contract; pitching coach Eric Jagers leaves for Mets

LAS VEGAS – The Cincinnati Reds, as expected, declined Mike Minor’s mutual option for the 2023 season and paid a $500,000 buyout to send Minor into free agency. It was a disastrous 2022 season for the 34-year-old Minor, who told The Enquirer he was mulling retirement after dealing with pain in his shoulder all year. Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for Amir Garrett, Minor had the worst season of his career with a 4-12 record and a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Daniel Vogelbach's $1.5M option for 2023 exercised by Mets

LAS VEGAS --  The New York Mets exercised a $1.5 million option on designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, preventing him from being eligible for salary arbitration. Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday that New York also had hired Eric Jagers as director of pitching development. Jagers had been Cincinnati's assistant pitching coach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

