wpde.com
List: Early dismissals, e-learning day announced for area schools ahead of Nicole impacts
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — As our area embraces for Tropical Storm Nicole impacts, we're keeping track of different closures and early dismissals in the area. We will update this web as more details are announced. Marlboro County. Marlboro County School District announced they will have an e-Learning day...
wpde.com
HGTC spent day honoring veterans with re-opening of resource center
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College spent Thursday honoring veterans in the area. The college held a Veterans Day recognition event for students and employees who are active-duty military and veterans. The ceremony took place during the grand re-opening of the HGTC veterans resource center. The center is...
communitytimessc.com
Florence NAACP Files Complaint With U.S. Dept. of Education Against Florence One Zero Tolerance Policy
The Florence Branch of the NAACP commends the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights for launching an investigation into Florence School District One's zero tolerance policy. The Department of Education announced this decision on September 8, 2022 in response to the Title VI Complaint filed by the branch. This investigation is a significant step in the nearly year-long battle against the District's discriminatory and harmful zero-tolerance policy.
wpde.com
Horry County officials talk early voting, predict Election Day turnout
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday is the final day to cast your ballot. In two weeks of early voting, South Carolina had a huge turnout with more than 560,000 early voters. Horry County Voter Registration Director Sandy Martin said early voting was a huge success and said South...
WMBF
‘Change is not going to happen without voting’: Civil rights orgs encourage Grand Strand, Pee Dee minority communities to vote
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - As residents cast their votes for the general election, minority community members like Danielle Clemmons recall their voting experiences and make sure their voices are heard this election. Historically, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice regularly monitors elections around the country to protect...
WMBF
Over 11K ballots being recounted in Florence County after machine error
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 11,000 ballots are being recounted in Florence County to make sure every vote is counted, and counted only once, after a machine error. Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young said officials are recounting 11,191 ballots after a machine error may have caused duplicate votes.
wpde.com
Conway resident receives National Jefferson Award in NYC, recognized for public service
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with a Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. The recipient of the 2021 Jefferson Award for our region is getting an even greater honor. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
wpde.com
Historic hibiscus harvest in Bucksport brings beautification, generations of growth
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WPDE) — This month, the Mishoe family will come together for the third and final picking of the year for their specialty crop. It's indeed a special harvest, there is nowhere else in the state of South Carolina where a similar harvest is taking place. According to...
wpde.com
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
wpde.com
Officials searching for escaped offender from Robeson County confinement center
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials are searching for an escaped offender in Robeson County Wednesday night. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday around 3 p.m. from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, according to a release from the NC Dept. of Public Safety.
wpde.com
Horry County deputy receives Officer of the Year award from Carolina Border Shields
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Border Shields, a non-profit group of 250 retired police officers, held its first annual Officer of the Year Award Ceremony Wednesday. The award was presented to Deputy Grainger Hendrick of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. On June 24, 2021, Deputy Hendrick,...
WMBF
From Victim to Survivor: The fight against domestic violence in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Around 20 people per minute are victims of intimate partner violence in the United States. That adds up to more than 10 million people each year. It can happen to anyone: your friend, a neighbor, a co-worker, or the person standing behind you at the coffee shop.
myhorrynews.com
Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races
Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
WMBF
Getting ready for Veterans Day at Veterans Cafe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans Cafe and Grille is also a Mini Military Museum. Customers and friends donate to different military organizations as well. Come along with Halley Murrow as she catches up with the orange heart metal foundation and quilts of valor. She also spoke with veterans and...
wpde.com
Socks for Kids: Help keep area children warm by donating socks
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — You’re asked to donate socks to help kids in our area stay warm. Socks for Kids is coming up this month in Murrells Inlet and will feature a car show, music, meatballs, soups and chili. The socks go to foster kids and children...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel lights up orange to raise awareness of painful disease
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach turned orange Monday night to recognize National Color the World Orange Day. The day's mission is to shed light on Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a proclamation this year to declare November the awareness...
wpde.com
American Legion Post 40 looking for volunteers for Veterans Day events
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This Friday is Veterans Day, which is a day that honors all those who served honorably in the military. As the day approaches, the American Legion Post is looking to encourage brothers and sisters in arms and offer support in honoring those lost. They...
wpde.com
Grand Strand musical landmarks remember ALABAMA co-founder, guitarist Jeff Cook
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Many on the Grand Strand are honoring and remembering ALABAMA guitarist and founder Jeff Cook after he passed away Tuesday. The country group, originally named Wild Country before being renamed ALABAMA, got its start at the popular Myrtle Beach spot, The Bowery. Victor Shamah,...
wpde.com
Balloons released in memory of Lake City student killed walking to school
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 100 students, staff members and people in the community gathered Monday afternoon around the track at Lake City High School to remember their fellow student, 15-year-old Jaquan Cortez. Jaquan was struck and killed last Wednesday by a 2006 Chevy truck around 6...
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
