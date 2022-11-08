ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

HGTC spent day honoring veterans with re-opening of resource center

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College spent Thursday honoring veterans in the area. The college held a Veterans Day recognition event for students and employees who are active-duty military and veterans. The ceremony took place during the grand re-opening of the HGTC veterans resource center. The center is...
CONWAY, SC
communitytimessc.com

Florence NAACP Files Complaint With U.S. Dept. of Education Against Florence One Zero Tolerance Policy

The Florence Branch of the NAACP commends the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights for launching an investigation into Florence School District One's zero tolerance policy. The Department of Education announced this decision on September 8, 2022 in response to the Title VI Complaint filed by the branch. This investigation is a significant step in the nearly year-long battle against the District's discriminatory and harmful zero-tolerance policy.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

‘Change is not going to happen without voting’: Civil rights orgs encourage Grand Strand, Pee Dee minority communities to vote

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - As residents cast their votes for the general election, minority community members like Danielle Clemmons recall their voting experiences and make sure their voices are heard this election. Historically, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice regularly monitors elections around the country to protect...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Over 11K ballots being recounted in Florence County after machine error

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 11,000 ballots are being recounted in Florence County to make sure every vote is counted, and counted only once, after a machine error. Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young said officials are recounting 11,191 ballots after a machine error may have caused duplicate votes.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races

Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
WMBF

Getting ready for Veterans Day at Veterans Cafe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans Cafe and Grille is also a Mini Military Museum. Customers and friends donate to different military organizations as well. Come along with Halley Murrow as she catches up with the orange heart metal foundation and quilts of valor. She also spoke with veterans and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

