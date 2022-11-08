The Florence Branch of the NAACP commends the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights for launching an investigation into Florence School District One's zero tolerance policy. The Department of Education announced this decision on September 8, 2022 in response to the Title VI Complaint filed by the branch. This investigation is a significant step in the nearly year-long battle against the District's discriminatory and harmful zero-tolerance policy.

