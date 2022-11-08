ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Australia’s eSafety commissioner cautions Elon Musk over Twitter legal concerns

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X90YK_0j2V6kcx00
Julie Inman Grant says if Elon Musk’s first week as chief Twit is any indication, the social media platform looks like it has a bumpy ride ahead.

The online safety regulator has written to Elon Musk, cautioning him his company must comply with Australian law and expressing concern about the cuts to the platform’s safety team and proposed changes to verification.

Julie Inman Grant, who worked for Twitter prior to becoming Australia’s eSafety commissioner in 2016, told a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday she had written to Twitter’s new billionaire owner to seek assurances Twitter would comply with takedown and other government requests.

Australia’s online safety act gives the eSafety commissioner powers to issue requests to companies like Twitter to provide information to her about accounts or remove content such as bullying or image-based abuse targeted at Australians.

Since the takeover, Musk has faced pressure from advertisers to keep Twitter’s moderation policies in place, and despite initially indicating there might be a relaxation, the billionaire has since suggested there would be no immediate changes to policies.

But after Musk sacked up to half of the Twitter workforce last week, it was unclear whether staff who were tasked with enforcing those policies were still employed, including those who dealt with requests from Australia.

“This is a complex operational ecosystem, so we need to know that we have people that we can interface here and who are looking after Australians’ concerns and providing those back to HQ,” Inman Grant said.

“So [I am] asking for clarification that they will be recognising our laws, they will be responding expeditiously to our regulatory requests, whether they’re formal or informal, as we have in the past and clarifying what our escalation paths will be with the company so that we can remediate harm.”

Inman Grant indicated she was particularly concerned about the exodus of staff in the safety team.

“The challenge of culling half of Twitter’s workforce is they had challenges keeping up with the volume before, what are they going to do now?

“Either people are going to have to do two or three people’s jobs or things are going to inevitably fall between the cracks and that I think is a great concern.”

The commissioner also said Musk’s plan to allow people to pay $8 a month for a blue tick on Twitter, which was currently used to verify people with a public profile, would cause problems for the service.

“If you make it a pay for play type of proposition, it turns that whole justification for having such a system on its head, it’s simply paying for a subscription service and not only will not provide those protections, but I think can open the platform up to much more malfeasance, impersonation and fake accounts and possibly with state-sponsored information operations as well,” she said.

“It’s a shame that they culled so many of these employees with trust and safety, knowledge of the policies and tools because I would argue we need more safety reinforcements at Twitter and not less and it makes everyone on the platform vulnerable.”

The commissioner said the company was likely to go through more turmoil in the near future.

“If the first week of the chief Twit’s tenure is any indication, I think they have a bumpy ride ahead of them,” she said.

“It’s said that content moderation is not rocket science, but in some ways, it’s much more complex and nuanced than that.”

Guardian Australia has sought comment from Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on big tech: pop! goes the bubble

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon: these behemoths have shaped our world. This winter, however, the world is shaping them. Faced with a global downturn, a US economy that appears headed for recession and interest rates shooting up across the west, big tech is in big trouble. This week, Meta – the company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram – declared it will sack 11,000 employees, or more than 13% of its staff. Last week, Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, got rid of half the workforce. In August, Snap, the parent firm of Snapchat, reduced staff by 20%. Amazon has announced a hiring freeze, while the payments-processing platform Stripe is also shedding 14% of its workers.
TheDailyBeast

Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn

As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

Norwegian princess quits royal duties to work with ‘shaman’ fiance

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiance, a self-proclaimed shaman, the palace has said. The 51-year-old princess’s relationship with Durek Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the “sixth-generation shaman” suggested in his...
The Guardian

Donald Trump 2024? It looks like it’s happening – but there’s a silver lining

You know how the saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed then sulk like a toddler, baselessly claim that an election was stolen from you, then try, try again. After lots of will-he-won’t-he it now seems almost certain that Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Last Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign lead, said that we can expect Trump to announce his candidacy soon and rumours have been flying ever since. Over the past few days, Trump advisers have been dropping hints to the media that the former president will run and Trump himself has been teasing a comeback at events across the country. On Monday, shares of the company that will take Trump’s social media venture public rallied in anticipation of the idea that the guy who reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day, likes to flush White House documents down the toilet and is mired in multiple lawsuits, might become the most powerful man in the world again.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Ukrainian troops approach outskirts of Kherson after taking key town

Ukrainian forces were closing in on the outskirts of Kherson city as Russia said on Thursday it had begun the retreat from the southern city that it announced the previous day. Hours after Ukraine claimed the liberation of the key town of Snihurivka, images emerged of relaxed-looking soldiers from Ukraine’s...
The Guardian

French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admits to abusing 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

One of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church has admitted abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and announced his withdrawal from his religious duties. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard issued a written statement on Monday after a report issued last year revealed a “massive phenomenon” of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the French Catholic Church.
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

498K+
Followers
113K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy