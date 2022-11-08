ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU Basketball wins season opener

By Omar Tellow
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Courvoisier McCauley and Trenton Gibson each had a double double in Indiana State’s 80-53 victory over Green Bay on Monday evening. McCauley had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Gibson added 18 and 10 for the Sycamores.

Julian Larry finished with 7 points while Xavier Bledson had 5. The Sycamores outscored Green Bay 46-22 in the 2nd half and got 28 points off the bench. Up next the Sycamores host Ball State on Saturday at 1 pm.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

