Warren County, PA

Warren Co. Police to use new Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology

By Brett Balicki
 2 days ago

New technology is giving Warren County law enforcement a way to test for marijuana through breath samples.

Cannabix Technologies, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is partnering with Warren County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney’s office to pilot the company’s marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC.

According to a release, Cannabix plans to supply two handheld Breath Collection Units (BCU) to Warren Police before the end of the year, which the police will use for up to 3 months or longer. The Cannabix BCU will be used to collect time-of-stop breath samples upon suspicion of cannabis use by a driver.

“Marijuana use is here and has been for decades. Pennsylvania (PA) has legalized the medical use of marijuana and recreational adult use is right around the corner,” stated Warren County District Attorney Robert C. Greene. “Every state surrounding Pennsylvania has legalized medical marijuana and more importantly, Warren County borders the State of New York which has legalized recreational use. The goal is to keep Warren County citizens safe from impaired drivers.”

Currently in Pennsylvania, an individual cannot drive if there is marijuana metabolite in their blood. If an individual is completely sober, but legally used marijuana in the weeks prior to driving on PA roads, they are driving illegally according to PA law and can be arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

