Kansas State

HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
KCTV 5

Rep. Sharice Davids reelected, defeats Amanda Adkins again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Congresswoman Sharice Davids will once again represent Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democratic incumbent defeated Amanda Adkins, her challenger from 2020, and for a third time will represent Kansas’ Third Congressional District. Follow election results here.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Sen. Jerry Moran defeats Mark Holland, wins reelection to US Senate: AP report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Rep. Cleaver says he’ll seek reelection in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II has already announced that he will seek reelection in 2024. Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005. You can view the results of the election here. After thinking his supporters Wednesday, Cleaver announced that he’ll seek reelection yet...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Cleaver defeats Turk, will serve 10th term as US Representative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Emanuel Cleaver won his reelection bid for U.S. House in Missouri’s 5th Congressional District. The incumbent defeated Republican Jacob Turk and Libertarian Robin Dominick, and he will return to Washington, D.C. as a Congressman. Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005....
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Eric Schmitt defeats Trudy Busch Valentine in race for US Senate seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Kansans vote to retain Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans voted to retain all of their Supreme Court justices up for retention votes in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert was retained with a vote of 557,375. About 291,072 voted against her retention. She has been a justice on the Supreme Court since 2002.
KANSAS STATE

