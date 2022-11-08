Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
KCTV 5
Rep. Sharice Davids reelected, defeats Amanda Adkins again
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Congresswoman Sharice Davids will once again represent Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democratic incumbent defeated Amanda Adkins, her challenger from 2020, and for a third time will represent Kansas’ Third Congressional District. Follow election results here.
KCTV 5
Sen. Jerry Moran defeats Mark Holland, wins reelection to US Senate: AP report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
KCTV 5
Rep. Cleaver says he’ll seek reelection in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II has already announced that he will seek reelection in 2024. Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005. You can view the results of the election here. After thinking his supporters Wednesday, Cleaver announced that he’ll seek reelection yet...
KCTV 5
Cleaver defeats Turk, will serve 10th term as US Representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Emanuel Cleaver won his reelection bid for U.S. House in Missouri’s 5th Congressional District. The incumbent defeated Republican Jacob Turk and Libertarian Robin Dominick, and he will return to Washington, D.C. as a Congressman. Cleaver has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2005....
KCTV 5
Eric Schmitt defeats Trudy Busch Valentine in race for US Senate seat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the...
KCTV 5
Kansans vote to retain Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans voted to retain all of their Supreme Court justices up for retention votes in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert was retained with a vote of 557,375. About 291,072 voted against her retention. She has been a justice on the Supreme Court since 2002.
KCTV 5
Chiefs fan continues tradition of creating Mahomes, Chiefs murals in Riverside
During a midseason news conference, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was asked about Britt Reid. Two police officers rushed into lifesaving mode Thursday, helping an infant with RSV who wasn’t breathing. Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins weigh in just before Election Day. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Many eyes...
Hiking taxes, protecting abortion and other issues voters greenlighted in the midterms
Many states are still processing ballots, particularly in the West, where Nevada voters were asked to consider ranked choice system.
Comments / 0