Man convicted of murder for hire in 2016 killing
(BCN) — A federal jury convicted an Oakland man of murder for hire in a 2016 killing in East Oakland. Burte Gucci Rhodes, also known as Moeshawn, was found guilty Friday in a federal court in San Francisco for his involvement in the murder of Louisiana native Trince Thibodeaux, 28, on March 22, 2016, according […]
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo agrees to pay $2.8 million in wrongful death suit of Angel Ramos
VALLEJO, Calif. - The city of Vallejo will pay $2.8 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of an unarmed man killed by police. Angel Ramos was fatally shot by a Vallejo police officer in 2017 who wrongly claimed that Ramos was armed with a knife. "The City...
berkeleyside.org
Terry Wiley maintains lead over Pamela Price for Alameda County District Attorney
Last updated, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. Terry Wiley, chief deputy district attorney, maintained his lead over Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney, in the Alameda County District Attorney race as more results were announced early Wednesday morning. Nancy O’Malley decided to retire after serving three terms since 2010. The...
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
History could be made in these East Bay elections
If Loren Taylor wins his race for Oakland mayor, it would be a historic outcome for the offices of Oakland mayor, Oakland police chief and Alameda County district attorney. Here's why.
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
vallejosun.com
Challenge to ruling allowing Vallejo cops to demand licenses at DUI checkpoints denied
VALLEJO – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied an en banc rehearing in a case of a Vermont man who claimed his 4th Amendment rights were violated when he was asked to show his drivers’ license at a Vallejo DUI checkpoint in 2014.
Votes pour in and smiles abound as candidates wait on final results
photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams As is customary, local candidates held election night watch parties, KRCB spoke with some on the ballot in Sonoma, and one in Marin County at their gatherings of friends, family, and supporters as results rolled in. The days of decisive Election Day results may be behind us as the switch to mostly vote-by-mail ballots means results trickle in at a slower pace. One side effect of the delayed results - lots more smiling faces at election night parties, including Damon Connolly, the Marin County supervisor running for the new 12th State Assembly District, at his watch party...
San Francisco jury tosses out false murder confessions
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Florida prison inmate falsely confessed to two unsolved San Francisco homicides, according to his public defenders. Last week, a jury saw through Roy Lacy’s lies and acquitted him following a two-month-long trial. “Around the time of the murders — a stabbing in 1999 and a shooting in 2000 — Lacy […]
Three arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in San Francisco
Three people were arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and charges related to a ghost gun, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
jweekly.com
‘I do not feel safe’: Danville teen pleads with school board to address antisemitism
For more than two years, Elkan Pleat, 16, a junior at Monte Vista High School in Danville, hid an important part of his identity from the school community. He feared what would happen at school if people knew he was Jewish. Since starting his freshman year, Pleat has seen more...
sfstandard.com
Bank Robber Successfully Trades ‘Hellish’ Florida Prison for Cali—Thanks, in Part, to a False Confession
A bank robber who falsely admitted he was responsible for two unsolved San Francisco killings in a bid to escape a “hellish” Florida prison has succeeded in his attempts to relocate to California—despite the jury acquitting him of the local murders. In 2018, Roy Donovan Lacy wrote...
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
Bayview shooting victim pronounced dead
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Bayview neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
calmatters.network
Dublin: Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita Jail
A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said last week. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon...
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
The Jewish Press
‘Defund the Police’ Berkeley Chancellor Asking Cops to Handle ‘Jewish Free Zones’ Campus Antisemites
(JNS) During the Black Lives Matter riots, University of California Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ endorsed police defunding. “Elements of our country’s law enforcement culture dehumanize some of the very people whose safety and wellness police officers are sworn to protect,” she falsely claimed. Two weeks ago, UC...
ksro.com
Suspected Identity Thief Faces More Charges After Crash in Santa Rosa
An identity theft suspect is behind bars after crashing his vehicle in Santa Rosa. Police say Jesse Salter crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, then left his vehicle behind and walked away. He was arrested at his apartment less than a half-hour later. Salter was initially wanted for no-showing court to face forgery and identity theft charges. But, now he’s facing more charges, because police found two-ounces of meth inside his vehicle and believe he was planning to sell it.
