wtoc.com
Hwy 80 reopened after water crossed the roadway
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Highway 80 has reopened at the Bull River Bridge after being closed on Thursday morning. The Chatham County Police Department said standing water had made the road impassable. As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the road has been reopened.
drifttravel.com
Christmas Markets in Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC
For a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that blends Southern hospitality with European charm, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy The Kessler Collection’s Christmas Markets in both Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC. From a boat parade of lights, to meet and greets with Santa, the opportunities for holiday cheer and excitement are endless.
WJCL
Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
wtoc.com
13th annual Savannah Comedy Revue Comic Battle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local, regional and national talent will compete to see who is the funniest in the Savannah Comedy Revue’s 13th Annual Comic Battle Saturday night in downtown Savannah. Tom Paris, of the Savannah Comedy Revue, joined WTOC on Morning Break along with Rabbi Robert Haas, who...
Site work beginning at former IHOP location
Grice Connect has been fielding questions for a few days regarding the site work being done at the former IHOP restaurant in Statesboro. The restaurant building is located at the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Northside Drive East. The restaurant has been closed for almost two years now. It closed weeks after the 1.17 acre property, including the IHOP building, sold in December 2021 for over $2 million.
WJCL
Apartment fire leads to traffic backups in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Wednesday headlines. Traffic is backed up in Garden City as firefighters put out an apartment fire. U-S 80 West Bound is seeing major backups as of 7 p.m. There is also heavy traffic on Kessler Avenue and Old Louisville Road. Garden City Fire...
Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
Multiple crews respond to Azure Cove Apartments fire
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — Several local fire crews have responded to a fire at the Azure Cove Apartments in Garden City. Officials are asking people to avoid the area adjacent to 1326 W. HWY 80 due to a fire at the apartment complex. Units from the Savannah Fire Department are providing mutual aid to […]
SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
wtoc.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
wtoc.com
TSPLOST voted down in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Majority of Chatham County voters voted no for a Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax that would have allocated money to fixing roads and other project in our area. The referendum only failed by nearly 1,400 votes and more than 102,000 votes were counted. It’s no...
WTGS
List: Which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is around the corner and if you aren’t interested in cooking this year, the Coastal Empire has plenty of alternative options to choose from. Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco joins WTOC on Morning Break with a few options for you to try....
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
wtoc.com
Humane Society for Greater Savannah asking for help finding stolen dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is asking for help locating a dog they say was stolen from it’s kennel Tuesday night. Around 7:30 p.m. their security cameras picked up a man break in. The Humane Society reports the man had a weapon. They say...
WJCL
Savannah police: 2 people hurt in overnight shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 27-year-old Savannah man has been arrested in connection to an early morning double shooting. The shooting happened near Jefferson Street and W. St. Julian Street on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,...
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Lisa Riker
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher wants her students to learn the subject matter as well as become critical thinkers, all while building a strong relationship with her students. Meet Lisa Riker from Jasper County. Lisa Riker teaches social studies and history at Royal Live Oaks...
City of Savannah adjusts sanitation services ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH (Nov. 9) – The City of Savannah is making some adjustments to services due to the Veterans Day holiday and possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say that as long as weather permits, services will be completed as normal during daytime hours on Thursday, but nighttime street cleaning that typically occurs on […]
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
