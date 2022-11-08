Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Related
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
Liberty Street Bistro to close: 'It's a lot of things rolled up into one'
After six and a half years, Liberty Street Bistro will close, following its dinner service on Nov. 19. Owned by chef Michael Kelly and his wife, Alexandra, Liberty Street Bistro is known for its American cuisine utilizing French styles of cooking. The couple opened the Newburgh restaurant in 2016. "We...
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Coyote Calls Caught on Tape in Poughkeepsie, New York [Listen]
I am never alone when I work late at the station. Usually, someone is hanging around the building after business hours, or should I say something? I call the coyotes our Wolf night shift. I am not an animal expert so I don't quite know what our resident coyotes are...
Ulster County’s ‘I Voted’ Sticker Sold for Absurd Price on eBay
If you have an extra one of these stickers can you hook me up? I'm looking for investments towards my daughter's college tuition. If you live in Ulster County and you received one of the famous 'I Voted' stickers then you might want to hang on to it because people all around the country are after them and are willing to pay top dollar.
Eggbert Unveils Female Companion ‘Clair’ For Holiday Season
Eggbert, the iconic holiday egg, dropped a huge announcement this week. Last month, Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor delighted children and adults alike when they revealed that Eggbert would return after being in quarantine for the past two years. The magic of Eggbert. Since the early 70s the...
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
Avoid These 7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York
The Hudson Valley has so much beauty to offer the residents who live here. There are several reasons why someone would want to live here. With that beauty and opportunity comes a large population. In any big city comes unwanted crime. You have to admit that it is pretty bad...
Wonderful Polar Express Trains Rides Running in Kingston This Month
As we get closer and closer to the holidays most of us are slowly getting into the holiday spirit, right? You might have already started your holiday shopping, maybe you have started to plan out how you are going to decorate your house this year. No matter how far you are in your plans one thing you might want to do this year is ride the Polar Express!!
Santa Set to Make an Early Stop in Highland, NY in November
Just like the song says...Santa Claus is coming to town! Whether you started celebrating the holiday season as soon as the calendar flipped to November or you're waiting for the end of the month, it's never too early to put a good word in with the big guy. Santa himself...
Paul Blart Leaves The Mall For Lake Katrine, NY Restaurant
We're getting used to this now. Yet another big-name celebrity was spotted in the Hudson Valley over the weekend, bringing some laughs too. You may know him as Paul Blart: Mall Cop or Albert Brennaman from Hitch, but he's most notably known as Doug Heffernan. That's right, we're talking about Kevin James!
Who Needs a Dating App When You Can Speed Date in Poughkeepsie?
Are you single and tired of swiping right and left on dating apps? Are you like me and delete then re-downloading Bumble, Hinge, Tinder, OkCupid, and Match? Looking to meet someone the old school way *gasp* in person!?. One Hudson Valley bar is kicking it old school and bringing back...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties Town Board approves permit for Land Rover Defender Festival at Oz Farm
The Saugerties Town Board has approved a mass gathering permit for Oz Farm, located at 280 Malden Turnpike, to host a Land Rover “Destination Defender” Festival from 4 p.m. on Friday, November 11 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 13. The event will feature Defender-centric adventure activities, curated vehicles displays, local vendors, food, camping and glamping opportunities and an awards ceremony to announce the winners of the 2022 Defender Service Awards. The ceremony will take place on the evening of Saturday, November 12 and will feature a dinner, live musical performances, special guests and brand ambassadors.
The Best News: Rehabbed Bear Cub Released in Hudson Valley
Back at the beginning of October, I shared with you the story of a bear cub who had been hit by a car and was recovering at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). Back in October, the little guy was in rough shape. The FFFWC had taken...
Legendary Hudson Valley, New York Plant Closing, 138 Impacted
A Hudson Valley facility is closing after 125 years. At least 138 employees will be out of work. On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on Avon closing its Rockland County facility. We've learned more information about the closure. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. Avon confirmed plans to close...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
CJ & Jess Do Anything & Give Veterans Free Coffee THIS Thursday
For the last month, CJ and I have been busy 'doing anything.' What does that mean exactly?. We've been trying to grow our Wolf Pack and we'll do anything for you to be a member. So, we asked what we can do for you, and let me tell you...you've answered BIG TIME! For the last month, we have traveled across the Hudson Valley bringing lunch, teaching classes, cleaning up decorations, and much more.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2