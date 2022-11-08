ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats

A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County

When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog

A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
ARMONK, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Holiday Train Shows in Westchester

The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties Town Board approves permit for Land Rover Defender Festival at Oz Farm

The Saugerties Town Board has approved a mass gathering permit for Oz Farm, located at 280 Malden Turnpike, to host a Land Rover “Destination Defender” Festival from 4 p.m. on Friday, November 11 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 13. The event will feature Defender-centric adventure activities, curated vehicles displays, local vendors, food, camping and glamping opportunities and an awards ceremony to announce the winners of the 2022 Defender Service Awards. The ceremony will take place on the evening of Saturday, November 12 and will feature a dinner, live musical performances, special guests and brand ambassadors.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

CJ & Jess Do Anything & Give Veterans Free Coffee THIS Thursday

For the last month, CJ and I have been busy 'doing anything.' What does that mean exactly?. We've been trying to grow our Wolf Pack and we'll do anything for you to be a member. So, we asked what we can do for you, and let me tell you...you've answered BIG TIME! For the last month, we have traveled across the Hudson Valley bringing lunch, teaching classes, cleaning up decorations, and much more.
RED HOOK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy