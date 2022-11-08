Read full article on original website
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Proposed Reorganization With abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Acquired Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH”, announced that it held its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on November 9, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Acquired Fund voted to approve the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP” (the “Reorganization”).
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Expansion Led by Thoma Bravo
Goldman Sachs, PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures and other leading financial institutions and their venture capital divisions participated in the financing, supporting TRM’s mission to create a safer blockchain ecosystem. TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B...
XP Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement With Itaúsa
XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Itaúsa S.A. Under this agreement, XP will purchase 5,500,000 outstanding Class A common shares from Itaúsa S.A., equivalent to approximately U$105 million, in the same conditions for which Itaúsa sold 10,000,000 Class A shares on November 9th, 2022. XP should utilize its existing cash to fund this share repurchase and the shares should be held in treasury. This transaction is not part of the Share Repurchase Program announced by XP on May 11th, 2022.
Diversity VC Releases Report Uncovering New Data and Discrepancies of Venture Capital-Backed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Investments
Surveys over 200 individual U.S. funds in partnership with Penn State University. Sample represents $31.8 billion in combined assets under management (AUM) Only 1.87% is actually dedicated to diversity, equity and including (DEI) investments. Diversity VC, the global non-profit founded to build a more diverse and inclusive VC ecosystem, announced...
Savvy Wealth Completes $11 Million Capital Raise
Latest round led by Cal Berkeley’s ‘The House Fund’ follows an initial $7M raise earlier this year. Savvy Wealth, a digital-first platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human financial advice, announced today that it has raised $11 million in Series A-1 funding led by The House Fund. Additional investors include Index Ventures and Thrive Capital, who also participated in its Seed round, as well as new investor Brewer Lane Ventures. The fresh capital demonstrates confidence in Savvy’s business model by new and existing investors that include founders of Plaid, Instacart, Figma, Opendoor, Flexport and several other strategic partners.
Computer Services, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With Catalyst Merger Sub, Inc.
On Nov. 9, 2022, Computer Services, Inc., a Kentucky corporation (“CSI”) (OTCQX: CSVI), held a special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and vote on a proposal to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of Aug. 20, 2022, by and among Catalyst Top Parent, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Parent”), Catalyst Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), and CSI, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into CSI, with CSI surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”). At the Special Meeting, CSI shareholders approved the Merger Agreement.
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
Velo3D CFO William McCombe to Present at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disruptive Technology Conference
Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, announced today that William McCombe, CFO, will speak at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disruptive Technology Conference on November 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The live webcast...
Data I/O to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. Anthony Ambrose, Data I/O President and CEO, will be presenting at both conferences. Details for the conferences are provided below.
Softchoice Announces Release of its First ESG Report
Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details how Softchoice and its people have contributed to the betterment of our communities, colleagues and society through three ESG pillars:. Developing viable and environmentally...
ESGBreaks – Reklaim Ltd. (TSX.V: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) Addressing Growing Demand for Fully Compliant Data Solutions
Reklaim (TSX.V: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, is focused on solutions that benefit both the consumer and advertisers by offering transparency, choice and value. “The days when companies collected consumer data and sold it to advertisers without their consent are rapidly ending as privacy regulations expand worldwide. In addition, tech companies are taking action to reduce data mining by mobile applications. At the same time, advertisers still need data to fuel marketing strategies, leading to a growing demand for fully compliant consumer data solutions. Reklaim addresses that demand with a privacy-compliant identity ecosystem that gives consumers options to earn from their data while providing new datasets to brands and advertisers,” reads a recent article. “The company’s ecosystem allows consumers to see how much their data is sold annually and how many companies are buying and selling their information. Users are also given options to earn points as additional compensation for answering polls – activities that produce additional verified datasets advertisers can access for a fee. Reklaim’s solutions additionally increase data quality.”
The Worldwide Wet Wipes Industry is Expected to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2030 at a 3.6% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wet Wipes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Facial & Cosmetics, Baby, Hand & Body, Intimate), by Material (Non-woven, Woven), by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wet wipes market size is expected to reach...
Global Aluminum Spacers Market Report to 2031 - Featuring AM Industries, Avantus Aerospace, Bokers and Fenzi North America Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Aluminum Spacers Market By Product Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global aluminum spacers market size was valued at $550.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $866.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR...
Omega-3 Global Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Royal DSM, BASF, Lonza, Epax, & Croda International - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Omega-3 Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global omega-3 market is expected to grow from $2.65 billion in 2021 to $2.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.07%. The omega-3 market is expected to grow to $3.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03%.
North America Radar Simulator Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Skilled and Trained Radar Operators Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Radar Simulator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, System, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The radar simulator market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 793.49 million in 2022 to US$ 1,032.70 million by 2028;...
Intrepid Automation Announces Continuation of Key Patents: Closed Loop Print Process Adjustment Based On Real Time Feedback and Multiple Image Projection Method for Additive Manufacturing
Intrepid’s patented technology enables a “closed loop” of contemporaneous feedback/print run optimization during builds. Closed-loop operation results in vastly improved print quality: higher structural integrity of builds, fidelity to desired surface finishes, and better accuracy from print to print and printer to printer, among other advantages. Combined...
Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) – announced today that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences before the end of the year. Baird Global Industrial Conference – Joe Brennan, chief financial officer and Jason Landkamer, head of investor relations, will meet with investors during the conference on November 10, 2022.
Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Market Report 2022: Installed Base of Active Cargo Tracking Units will Reach 33 Million by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Trailer and cargo container tracking is a subsegment of asset tracking that aims to increase operational efficiency and security in transport chains. The publisher's definition of a real-time tracking solution is a system that, at minimum, incorporates data logging, satellite positioning, and data communications to a back office application through cellular or satellite networks. The tracking device can be designed to track the trailer, intermodal container, rail freight wagon, air freight ULD or the cargo itself.
Emerson to Automate Origin Materials’ New Carbon-Negative Materials Plant
Plantweb™ digital ecosystem will help Origin convert renewable wood residues into chemicals for diverse applications. Software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced a memorandum of understanding with Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, to provide advanced digital automation technologies and consulting services for Origin’s first world-scale manufacturing facility, Origin 2. Emerson has already supplied automation for Origin’s first commercial facility, currently under construction in Sarnia, Ontario.
Asher Bio Presents New Preclinical Data at SITC 2022 Further Supporting Advancement of AB248 and AB821 as Highly Differentiated Cis-targeted Cancer Immunotherapies
-- AB248 demonstrates non-clinical activity and safety profile suggesting its potential as a best-in-class IL-2 -- -- AB821 shows differentiated anti-tumor activity and enhanced bioavailability over wild type IL-21 -- -- On track to initiate Phase 1 trial of AB248 in 4Q 2022; Plan to file investigational new drug (IND)...
