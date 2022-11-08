Reklaim (TSX.V: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, is focused on solutions that benefit both the consumer and advertisers by offering transparency, choice and value. “The days when companies collected consumer data and sold it to advertisers without their consent are rapidly ending as privacy regulations expand worldwide. In addition, tech companies are taking action to reduce data mining by mobile applications. At the same time, advertisers still need data to fuel marketing strategies, leading to a growing demand for fully compliant consumer data solutions. Reklaim addresses that demand with a privacy-compliant identity ecosystem that gives consumers options to earn from their data while providing new datasets to brands and advertisers,” reads a recent article. “The company’s ecosystem allows consumers to see how much their data is sold annually and how many companies are buying and selling their information. Users are also given options to earn points as additional compensation for answering polls – activities that produce additional verified datasets advertisers can access for a fee. Reklaim’s solutions additionally increase data quality.”

